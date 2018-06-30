Bennett Heeke, age 5, holds a sign at a rally protesting U.S. immigration policies Saturday, June 30, 2018 in Dodge City, Kan.
Bennett Heeke, age 5, holds a sign at a rally protesting U.S. immigration policies Saturday, June 30, 2018 in Dodge City, Kan. Charlie Riedel AP Photo
National Politics

Immigration rally held in southwestern Kansas' Dodge City

The Associated Press

June 30, 2018 02:32 PM

DODGE CITY, Kan.

Quiet reflection, not bullhorns and chants, was seen at a rally to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies in southwestern Kansas.

About 100 people turned out Saturday for a rally in Dodge City, Kansas. Sponsored by the local Catholic Church, the rally felt more like a Mass than a protest. Some people held signs with messages that read, "Children belong with families not it cages," and that included verses from a famous poem that appears on a plaque at the Statue of Liberty.

The rally was among hundreds across the U.S. urging the Trump administration to reunite families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

