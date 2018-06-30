Immigration rally held in southwestern Kansas' Dodge City

Quiet reflection, not bullhorns and chants, was seen at a rally to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies in southwestern Kansas.
About 100 people turned out Saturday for a rally in Dodge City, Kansas. Sponsored by the local Catholic Church, the rally felt more like a Mass than a protest. Some people held signs with messages that read, "Children belong with families not it cages," and that included verses from a famous poem that appears on a plaque at the Statue of Liberty.
The rally was among hundreds across the U.S. urging the Trump administration to reunite families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Comments