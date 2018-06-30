National Politics

Florida city manager could lose job over bundt cake

The Associated Press

June 30, 2018 02:04 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

A Florida city manager could lose his job after allegedly throwing a tantrum over a coupon for a bundt cake.

Dannie Augustin told city commissioners this week that Sunrise City Manager Richard Salamon became enraged when the bakery refused to honor his coupon for a free cake because the coupon had expired. Augustin said the city manager told employee to break the rules and just give him the $3.99 deal.

One of the commissioners is calling for Salamon's resignation.

Salamon could not be reached for comment.

The Sun Sentinel reports the commissioner has set a special meeting for July 5 to discuss the matter.

