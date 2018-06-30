Arkansas initiative campaigns near deadline for petitions

In this Thursday, June 28, 2018, photo, Rachelle Tracy signs a petition in downtown Little Rock, Ark., from canvasser Cynthia Ford in favor of putting a minimum wage hike proposal on the November ballot. Friday, July 6 is the deadline for initiative campaigns to submit signatures to qualify for the ballot. Ford also circulated petitions for the wage hike proposal, along with proposals to impose strict term limits and to legalize casinos. Andrew DeMillo AP Photo