Vermont marijuana legalization festival will be smokin' hot

A water truck and sprinklers are among preparations for the Vermont festival celebrating the legalization of marijuana.
It's going to be smokin' hot Sunday in western Vermont where it could reach the mid-90s during the celebration in the town of Johnson.
The Burlington Free Press reports that advocacy group Heady Vermont is working with local law enforcement to help foster a positive beginning to legalization in the state. Organizers also are bringing in a water truck and sprinklers.
Kathy Blue, production and events manager for Heady Vermont, said she doesn't think the heat will be a problem. She said there'll be plenty of ice cream.
