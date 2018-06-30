New Florida Laws: Marriage age, opioids, criminal records

There are 105 new laws going into effect in Florida this weekend.
Sunday marks the start of the state's new fiscal year and nearly half of the bills the Legislature passed earlier this year will become law.
That includes restrictions on prescriptions of opioids, school vouchers for students who are victims of bullying or other violence, not allowing anyone under 17 to marry and further protections for vulnerable seniors.
The budget that goes into effect has nearly $90 billion worth of spending that includes money for schools, universities and colleges, health care programs, the state's prison system.
Lawmakers passed 200 bills during their annual session that ended in March.
