GOP leaders say Puerto Ricans are natural fit for party

Puerto Rican Republicans say new arrivals to Florida from the island are conservatives by nature and GOP leaders need to explain why the Puerto Ricans should vote for their candidates.
Four Republican leaders from the island and Florida, including Puerto Rico's nonvoting member of the U.S. House and the speaker of the Puerto Rican House of Representatives, told a conference of Florida Republicans that new voters from the island are a natural fit for the party.
Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans who have come to Florida recently are prized commodities for politicians facing upcoming midterm elections in tight races.
Puerto Ricans often register as "no party affiliation" when they come to Florida since the island has different parties and some may not know the difference between Democrats and Republicans.
