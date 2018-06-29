Trump to visit Montana after promising Tester would 'pay'

President Donald Trump is visiting Montana next week after promising that Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester would "have a big price to pay" for his role in sinking Trump's Veterans' Affairs nominee.
A rally will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls. Tickets are available online through the Trump campaign website.
Trump's campaign said in a statement that the president will speak about tax cuts, illegal immigration and other topics. The statement made no mention of Tester's run for re-election against Republican candidate Matt Rosendale, though Rosendale said that the president would be campaigning for him.
Tester angered the president earlier this year by releasing allegations the derailed the nomination of Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, Trump's first choice to run the Veterans Affairs Department.
