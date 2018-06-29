Democrat Thomas resigns after 21 years in Mississippi House

This Feb. 10, 2017 photo shows State Rep. Sara Richardson Thomas, D-Indianola at the House Chambers at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Thomas is resigning from the Mississippi Legislature effective Saturday, June 30, 2018, the last day of the state budget year. Thomas has served 21 years in the Legislature. Her District 31 includes parts of Bolivar, Humphreys, Sunflower and Washington counties. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo