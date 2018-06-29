Father, son who disagree on Trump running against each other

In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 photo provided by David Quiroa, father David Quiroa, left, and son David Quiroa, Jr., right, hold their candidacy papers in Newport, R.I. The father will run as a Republican and the son will run as an independent in the November general election for the seat currently held by Democratic Rhode Island State Rep. Marvin Abney. (Salome Quiroa via AP)