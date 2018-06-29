Moran to discuss election interference during Russia trip

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran says he plans to discuss election interference during an upcoming trip to Russia with a small group of Republican lawmakers.
The Kansas City Star reports that Moran also will be visiting Norway and Finland during the Senate's holiday break. The visit to Russia occurs ahead of a planned July 16 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump in Helsinki.
Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the consensus of the U.S. intelligence community that Russia worked to influence the 2016 election.
But Moran said Thursday that the evidence he's seen from the multiple investigations is that Russia interfered with elections in the U.S. The Kansas Republican says he also believes Russia interfered with elections in France and Germany. Moran says it's "unacceptable."
