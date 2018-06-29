Family joins protest against killing by Minneapolis police

A memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer earlier in the week, in Minneapolis, Monday, June 25, 2018. Some community members are disputing authorities' account that the black man had a gun before he was fatally shot by Minneapolis police, but a man who heard the shooting and saw the immediate aftermath said he saw a firearm near Thurman Blevins Jr.'s hand. The differing narratives prompted community leaders and officials to call for the swift release of body camera footage. Star Tribune via AP Anthony Souffle