Man accused of deadly hoax call in Kansas faces arraignment

A California man will return to court to enter a plea on state charges related to a hoax call that led police to fatally shoot an unarmed man in Kansas.
Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Barriss faces his arraignment Friday in Sedgwick County District Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter, giving a false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer.
He is accused of calling from Los Angeles on Dec. 28 to report a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita home. Authorities say an online dispute over a video game between two gamers led to the call. A responding officer fatally shot 28-year-old Andrew Finch after he opened the door.
Barriss also faces related federal charges, but federal prosecutors have said the state case against Barriss would proceed first.
