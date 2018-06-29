Police identify woman killed in I-91 crash

Vermont State Police have identified a person killed in a crash on Interstate 91 that also injured three children.
Authorities say 36-year-old Laura McNaughton, of Perkinsville, was killed Thursday morning when a truck crossed the median and struck her car head-on.
Her 8-year-old son suffered non life-threatening injuries in the crash and was hospitalized. The driver of the truck and two children riding as passengers were also hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. in Hartland.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say there were a series of crashes around the state that day due to heavy rains.
