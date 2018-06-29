Survey finds Helena nursing facility neglected resident

Montana's health department has found that a Helena nursing home neglected a resident who was burned last month after smoking a cigarette while on oxygen.
The Independent Record reports the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services conducted a survey of Big Sky Healthcare Community on behalf of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The resident received second-degree burns and died later that month.
The survey found that the facility failed to report the accident, staff members were unclear on smoking policies and some other residents were neglected.
The facility says its safety standards are high, and it has addressed the state citation through the "immediate resolution of the concern, evaluation of the root cause of the concern and ongoing monitoring to assure the issue is resolved."
