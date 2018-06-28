Voter ID referendum last piece of work for General Assembly

North Carolina legislators will end their chief work session this year while likely finalizing a proposal for citizens to decide whether the state constitution should require photo identification to vote.
The General Assembly scheduled one last work day Friday for a session that began six weeks ago. Republican lawmakers have passed budget adjustments, overrode several of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes and put five constitutional amendments on the ballot.
A sixth amendment is expected with one more Senate vote Friday morning backing the photo ID referendum. Senators gave their initial OK on Thursday.
Lawmakers next plan to reconvene in late November, three weeks after big elections to decide whether Democrats end the GOP's veto-proof majorities. Republicans could use that session to implement any amendments that voters approve.
