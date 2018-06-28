The Latest: Immigration protesters occupy New Mexico Capitol

The Latest on protests against U.S. immigration policies in New Mexico (all times local):
8:00 p.m.
Protesters against President Trump's zero-tolerance policy on immigration are refusing to leave the New Mexico Statehouse as dozens of state police officers await their departure.
Protesters from faith-based groups gathered Thursday inside the Capitol to condemn Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez's support for immigration policies under the Trump administration and ignored requests to leave as the building was closed to visitors.
Three women who refused to leave the governor's office on the top floor of the Capitol were led out of the building in handcuffs by state police and driven away. State Police Lieutenant Victor Villa said they are being charged with resisting arrest.
Roman Catholic seminarian Rhonda Newby says the governor has been complicit in the Trump administration's cruel treatment of immigrant families and asylum seekers. She and a dozen others sat in a circle and sang hymnals. Protesters kept the phone number for an attorney scrawled on their forearms in case of arrest.
6:00 p.m.
New Mexico State Police officers have detained three people at the state Capitol who were protesting the separation of immigrant parents from their children.
The three female protesters were placed in handcuffs and driven away in a patrol car after declining to leave the governor's office as it closed for the day. State Police officers at the scene declined to state the basis for the detentions, referring questions to the chief of state police.
One woman in handcuffs chanted "reunited the families" and "shame on Susana," in reference to New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez. Participants in the protest say they object to Martinez's support for President Trump's immigration policies.
Martinez is traveling in Taiwan this week.
