Immigration protesters arrested at New Mexico state Capitol

New Mexico State Police officers have detained three people at the state Capitol who were protesting the separation of immigrant parents from their children.
The three female protesters were placed in handcuffs and driven away in a patrol car after declining to leave the governor's office as it closed for the day. State Police officers at the scene declined to state the basis for the detentions, referring questions to the chief of State police.
One woman in handcuffs chanted "reunited the families" and "shame on Susana," in reference to New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez. Participants in the protest say they object to Martinez's support for President Trump's immigration policies.
Martinez is traveling in Taiwan this week.
