2 New Mexico Supreme Court justices aren't seeking retention

Two New Mexico Supreme Court justices aren't seeking retention in the upcoming general election for new eight-year terms.
Petra Jimenez Maes and Charles Daniels will continue to serve until their terms end at the end of this year.
Because the two justices didn't file for retention Thursday, their positions become vacant as of Jan. 1 and will be filled through a merit selection nominating system provided for in the New Mexico Constitution.
Maes was elected to the state Supreme Court in 1998 and she served as chief justice twice — from 2003-05 and 2012-14.
Daniels was appointed to the New Mexico Supreme Court in 2007 after a 38-year career as a lawyer with a courtroom practice in criminal and civil cases.
He served as chief justice in 2010-12 and 2016-17.
