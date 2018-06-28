Louisiana man pleads in attack on tribal police officer

A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to resisting, attacking and threatening a Chitimacha Tribe police officer.
U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph, in a news release, says 61-year-old Barry David Bryce, of Jeanerette, entered the plea Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hanna to assaulting a police officer.
According to the guilty plea, the tribal officer pulled over Bryce's vehicle Sept. 23, 2017 on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. After conducting a number of field sobriety tests and observing Bryce, the officer arrested him. When he placed handcuffs on the man, Bryce began threatening the officer and kicked him.
Joseph's statement Thursday said Bryce faces up to a year in prison, a year of supervised release and a $100,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been set.
Comments