More Cooper nominees for judgeship, education board rejected

Four of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's nominees to state positions now have been rejected by the North Carolina legislature, including two choices to the State Board of Education he announced over a year ago.
The Republican-controlled General Assembly voted Thursday in a joint session against the confirmation of Sandra Byrd of Asheville and J.B. Buxton of Raleigh for the education board. A third choice was reappointed to an eight-year term.
Earlier Thursday, the state House voted against the confirmation of Bryan Beatty as a special Superior Court judge and Robert Harris to the state Industrial Commission.
Beatty is a former State Bureau of Investigation director and public safety secretary under Democratic governors. He recently wrapped up nearly a decade on the North Carolina Utilities Commission.
