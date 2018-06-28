The Latest: 8 arrests outside ICE building in Portland

The Latest on the protest outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Federal officers arrested eight protesters while trying to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland that has been closed for more than a week because of a round-the-clock demonstration.
The names of those arrested and the charges they face were not immediately available Thursday.
Federal Protective Service spokesman Rob Sperling said officers moved in at sunrise and were able to unblock the entrance to the facility. Employees are likely to return to work next week.
There have been no reports of injuries.
Protesters sought to abolish ICE and end the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy.
8:30 a.m.
Federal officers in Portland moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.
Federal Protective Service spokesman Rob Sperling said in a statement that law enforcement began clearing a camp at sunrise Thursday. Media reports say officers took some protesters into custody.
There have been no reports of violence.
The group rallying under the moniker Occupy ICE PDX began its round-the-clock demonstration June 17. Protesters want to abolish ICE and end the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy.
Officials closed the office a few days into the occupation because of safety concerns. On Monday, they warned protesters to stop blocking entrances.
