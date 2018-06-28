Court won't create special Miranda warning for juveniles

Connecticut's Supreme Court has declined to set up new rules for police who question juveniles suspected of crimes that could be transferred to adult court.
A 5-1 ruling released Thursday comes in the case of a 16-year-old from Torrington who was charged in 2012 with attempting to rob several middle school students.
Attorneys for William Castillo argued that police should have told the teen that his statements could be used against him should his case be transferred to adult court.
The high court ruled that the teen was not in custody when he talked to police and was not entitled to be read his rights.
They also declined to set up a new rule specifically for juveniles, saying there was no evidence that a "pervasive and significant" problem exits.
