Massachusetts looks to ease blow to unions from court ruling

Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo is hoping to soften the blow to unions following a Supreme Court decision.
The court on Wednesday ruled that public employees can't be forced to pay fees to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining. The decision is expected to financially weaken unions and affect millions of government workers.
DeLeo, a Democrat, told reporters that legislative leaders are talking to unions to discuss possible action. He said he hopes to act quickly before the Legislature completes its formal session on July 31.
It wasn't immediately clear what kind of action lawmakers could take to help unions.
Unions typically spend million lobbying Beacon Hill each year. The Massachusetts Teachers Association — the state's largest union — reported spending over $500,000 on lobbying efforts in 2017.
