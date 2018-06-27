Judicial vacancy proposal now 1 vote from fall referendum

A proposal to alter how vacancies to North Carolina trial and appeals court judgeships are filled is just one vote away from going on ballots statewide this November in a referendum.
The House gave its initial approval to the idea Wednesday with exactly 72 affirmative votes — the minimum required to advance constitutional amendments like this one. A final House vote could come Thursday.
The Senate already backed the legislation. If North Carolina voters agree, the governor would no longer have the sole power on appointments. The amendment would create nonpartisan commissions to evaluate nominees and forward them to the legislature. The General Assembly would recommend at least two of those nominees to the governor, who would have to pick from those recommended.
