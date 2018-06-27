Indiana suspends attorney's license amid misconduct probe

A northeastern Indiana attorney's law license has been suspended after she allegedly failed to cooperate with an Indiana Supreme Court investigation into misconduct charges she faces.
Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush signed an order last week suspending Jill Holtzclaw's license.
The Decatur attorney was charged with forgery in February for allegedly forging a judge's signature on court documents for a woman seeking a divorce.
Rush's order says Holtzclaw hasn't cooperated since at least April, when the court's Disciplinary Commission filed paperwork asking the attorney to show why she shouldn't be suspended for failing to reply to misconduct allegations.
Rush's order says documents filed May 14 by the commission show Holtzclaw hasn't responded to the request.
Holtzclaw told The Journal Gazette she hasn't seen that order.
