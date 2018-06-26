West Virginia lawmakers mull court justice impeachment

FILE - This Oct. 3, 2012, file photo, shows West Virginia Supreme Court Republican candidate Allen Loughry, who has been indicted on 22 federal counts of fraud, witness tampering and lying to a federal agent. On Tuesday, June 26, 2018, West Virginia lawmakers started the rare process of deciding whether impeachment proceedings are necessary just days after Loughry was charged in the 22-count criminal indictment. The Daily Mail via AP, File Craig Cunningham