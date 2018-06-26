Bernie Sanders endorses ex-delegate Welder in Yoder race

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is endorsing one of his 2016 presidential campaign volunteers in the race for a suburban Kansas City congressional seat.
The Kansas City Star reports that Sanders on Monday threw his weight behind lawyer Brent Welder. He's one of six Democrats seeking the Democratic nomination for a Kansas congressional seat currently held by Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder. Yoder's seat is a top target for Democrats because President Donald Trump narrowly lost the district.
Welder served as a delegate for Sanders at the 2016 Democratic National Convention when he was a resident of Missouri. Welder, who now lives in Bonner Springs, Kansas, also worked as a grassroots organizer for Sanders' presidential campaign. Sanders described Welder in a statement as a "bold progressive."
The primary is in August.
