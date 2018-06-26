Democratic Senate intern suspended after Trump expletive

An intern for Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan has been suspended for shouting an expletive at President Donald Trump.
WMUR-TV reports Hassan's communications director, Aaron Jacobs, said in a statement Monday night that Caitlin Marriott was suspended for one week and her Congressional intern ID badge revoked.
Jacobs called last week's incident a "breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct."
Trump was meeting with Republican lawmakers to discuss immigration issues.
Comments