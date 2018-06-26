Sheriff raises billboard criticizing school's security

This photo shows Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones' first billboard unveiled at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Maple Avenue in Hamilton, Ohio, Monday, June 25, 2018. Jones posted the first of his promised series of billboards criticizing local school districts that he says are moving too slow to upgrade security. The Hamilton school board was the first target of a public, advertising campaign by Butler County's top law enforcement official, who contends the school district isn't doing enough to protect students. The Journal-News via AP Michael D. Clark