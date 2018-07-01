Jobs program aids those in recovery, and firms short on help

Somerset County officials knew the opioid epidemic was having an impact on the labor pool.
But once they learned there also were a growing number of people in recovery who are trained for many of the jobs that need filling, they crafted a way to address both problems.
Operation Hope Shot, unveiled last fall, pairs people eager to prove themselves and commit to drug testing and other requirements with employers in need of qualified workers, county Chamber of Commerce Director Ron Aldom said.
Many of those recovering from addiction have learned to recognize what caused them to turn to opioids or other addictive substances, faced those demons and proved, over time, that they can win their battles, the program's organizers said. Now, they are ready to work.
"These are people at a crossroads," Aldom said. "In a lot of cases, these are bright, college-educated people ... who have shown a commitment to turning their lives around. The idea behind Operation Hope Shot is, 'Let's make a commitment to them.'"
The chamber, the Twin Lakes Center and Somerset CareerLink launched the initiative in October.
Somerset-based Twin Lakes is a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center that has outpatient sites in Johnstown, Ebensburg, Bedford and Meyersdale.
Staff select candidates who have shown a continued commitment to turning their lives around. CareerLink officials pair those recovering candidates with available jobs. Then once they are hired, Twin Lakes randomly drug-tests them to assure employers the workers are staying on the right path.
The chamber has worked to privately recruit area businesses to buy into the idea, Aldom said.
"We're sort of the promoter," he said.
While chamber officials have worked to market the Hope Shot message, anonymity is key — on both sides, Aldom said.
The names of companies agreeing to hire qualified individuals are not made public, at least for now.
And whether someone finds work at a manufacturing site, a motel or from a mix of companies across the region, they arrive just like anyone else that first day on the job — just another first-day hire, with no back story, Aldom said.
"We're seeing the results. Local businesses are seeing the results," he said. "And I think we can definitely grow this program."
A state lawmaker has a plan to push for a similar initiative statewide.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, said he plans to formally introduce the "Recovery to Work" bill by mid-summer.
His plan would direct the departments of Labor and Industry, Drug and Alcohol and Health to work with the Department for Community and Economic Development and state Commission on Crime and Delinquency to develop guidelines for a statewide pilot program to connect employers and potential employees in recovery.
The legislation would provide incentives for businesses or training providers who participate — a move aimed at increasing the number of opportunities available for people working to turn their lives around.
"Meaningful employment ... provides a renewed sense of purpose and helps those in recovery support themselves and their families," Langerholc said.
