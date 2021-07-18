Who’s running for Wichita City Council District 6? Meet the candidates

This week, Wichita voters will be able to cast their ballots in the city’s primary election for City Council members, including in the crowded primary for District 6 in north Wichita.

Early voting in person for the city’s primary election begins Monday and runs through Aug. 2 at the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Overall, 15 candidates are competing for three seats on the seven-member City Council. Residents can vote for a candidate only within their own City Council district.

The primary city election is Aug. 3. The top two finishers in each district will face off in the Nov. 2 general election.

Election, voting information

Voters can cast a ballot in person on Election Day at their designated polling place. Voters can find their polling place online with the VoterView tool from the Kansas Secretary of State, or by calling the Sedgwick County Election Office at 316-660-7100.

On Election Day, polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other early vote centers are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 29 and 30 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 31. On those dates, city residents can vote at any of the chosen sites most convenient for them.

Those voting centers include:

The Machinists Union, 3830 S. Meridian

Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mt. Vernon

Park City City Hall, 1941 E. 61st St. N. in Park City

Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St. N.

SEIU Building, 3340 W. Douglas

St. Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth

Voters can also cast a ballot early by mail. To do so, they must complete an advanced voting application and mail, email or fax it to the Sedgwick County Election Office. Completed ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day if a resident is doing so in person.

Completed ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day and received in the Sedgwick County Election Office no later than three days after the election.

Candidates for City Council District 6 Primary

In District 6, incumbent Cindy Claycomb is vying for reelection and faces a challenge from five other candidates: Maggie Ballard, Martin G. Garcia, Loren John Hermreck Jr., Dereck C. Reynolds and Andy Speck.

District 6 of the City Council covers most of north Wichita and parts of the west side and includes parts of Old Town, Delano, Riverside, the North End, McAdams and more. Its boundaries are generally similar to Douglas on the south, I-135 on the east and I-235 on the west and includes some parts of the city north of K-96.

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Maggie Ballard

Maggie Ballard is running for the District 6 seat on the Wichita City Council. She is one of five candidates challenging incumbent Cindy Claycomb in the Aug. 3 primary election. FERNANDOSALAZARRK Courtesy photo

Why are you running for the District 6 City Council seat?

I’m running to give back to the community that made me the person I am. I believe our residents deserve excellent customer service and an active, involved advocate for their needs to help them navigate City Hall. Cutting through all the bureaucracy that exists in local government is difficult, and my entrepreneurial background gives me the experience I’ll need to represent the diverse neighborhoods and businesses that exist in District 6.

What is the first goal you want to accomplish in your term if elected to this seat?

The lack of access to proper physical and mental healthcare that too many face in our city keeps me up at night. I will make it my priority to fully fund our ICT-1 and our HOT Team so they have the resources they need to be available 24/7. Crises don’t always happen during banking hours, but unfortunately that’s the only allocation of resources currently budgeted by the council.

What about your background, work, political or life experience makes you qualified to serve on the City Council?

My experience as a successful small business owner makes me immediately ready to understand the challenges our local entrepreneurs face. It’s hard enough to take a risk and succeed, and we must elect leaders who understand the struggles facing our business community while they offer world-class products and services. The more local neighborhood businesses that succeed, the easier it is to sustain and grow unique and diverse opportunities within our city.

What are the biggest challenges facing District 6, how is it different from other City Council districts, and how do you address those challenges?

The economy of District 6 is very diverse and that makes it both unique and challenging. Our district contains parts of downtown and so it is important to attract large quality of life projects to that area of our district that the whole city can benefit from. District 6 is also home to Nomar, Riverside and surrounding areas which showcase many locally owned family businesses that have existed in our city for generations. Balancing the needs of outside investment to help our city grow, while simultaneously providing great customer service and assistance to our local neighborhood businesses, requires a dedicated public servant, and I think I have the years of experience needed to do the job.

Do you believe the city should adopt, modify before adopting, or not adopt the proposed anti-discrimination ordinance — and why?

I support the non-discrimination ordinance and would have voted to pass it [on July 13] because it has a local reporting procedure and enforcement mechanisms. Since it was delayed, I would work to make the ordinance even stronger by adding a ban on conversion therapy and create an independent staff position to handle enforcement outside of the city legal department.

Cindy Claycomb

Cindy Claycomb is running for reelection to the District 6 seat on the Wichita City Council. She will face five other challenging candidates on the ballot for the Aug. 3 primary election. Courtesy photo

Why are you running for the District 6 City Council seat?

I am running for the District 6 City Council seat because we need informed, effective leaders who can work together to solve the complex issues the City faces. I ran for District 6 City Council seat four years ago, because I love Wichita and believe that my background and experience enables me to contribute to its growth and economic prosperity for all. I am running for District 6 City Council seat again, because I still love Wichita, and there’s still more work to do for District 6 residents and the City as a whole.

What is the first goal you want to accomplish in your term if elected to this seat?

The immediate goal for my second term in office is to successfully open the new District 6 Community Center located at 25th Street North and Arkansas Avenue. Following the City’s $1.7 million investment in renovation, the new Community Center will house City facilities, including the current Community Services (currently operating the Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center), Evergreen Library, Community Police Officers and Neighborhood Inspection.

What about your background, work, political or life experience makes you qualified to serve on the City Council?

My background in business (working for Boeing and Pizza Hut, formerly a division of PepsiCo) and higher education (as full professor, interim dean of the business school, founding director of WSU Ventures and assistant to the president for strategic planning) has made me a careful listener, a strategic thinker and a calm voice committed to understanding complex issues and bringing people together to solve problems.

What are the biggest challenges facing District 6, how is it different from other City Council districts, and how do you address those challenges?

Neighborhood issues: Citizens’ voices should be heard on issues of concern to them, including providing accessible services, improving crumbling infrastructure, addressing/reducing blight, encouraging affordability and diverse price points in housing, ensuring public safety through community policing and community partnerships and addressing the root causes of homelessness.

What do you feel has been your biggest accomplishment since you’ve been in office?

My biggest accomplishment since I have been in office is to identify sustainable funding and begin construction of a badly needed new facility to ensure safe drinking water for this generation and generations to come. The current water treatment facility is over 80 years old.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced while in office, and how did you work to overcome it?

My biggest challenge in my first term in office was bringing together a team to purchase a hotel to convert to permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness . . . The hotel was operated as a women’s shelter during 2020. It is being converted to 54 permanent supportive apartments that will open in 2021. This facility will be a long-term asset that expands housing resources for the homeless population in Sedgwick County. HumanKind will provide case management and other services for the tenants, and employ on-site property management. This new facility will provide immediate housing for 54 people who are currently living in a state of homelessness.

Some residents in the North End say they have long complained about how train tracks there are an impediment to the neighborhood’s economic growth and connectivity to the rest of the city. How have you engaged with residents on this topic and what, if anything, can be done to address it?

There is an extensive rail yard of numerous sets of tracks on the north side of that intersection. The whole rail yard logistically cannot be elevated, nor will the railroad move it so that the tracks can be elevated on a bridge over 21st Street like they are downtown. Unfortunately, federal regulations prohibit the City of Wichita from requiring the railroad move the rail yard.

The second common suggestion is to create a 21st Street bridge over Broadway so cars would not have to stop for trains. This would not only require elimination of existing industrial businesses east of Broadway, but more significantly, would entirely wipe out the existing NOMAR area west of Broadway.

Do you believe the city should adopt, modify before adopting, or not adopt the proposed anti-discrimination ordinance — and why?

I support a non-discrimination ordinance for Wichita. I believe no one should be discriminated against. Voting for protection against discrimination is the right thing to do. One thing people on both sides of the argument have agreed upon: the process of the creation of this ordinance is unacceptable. I have never seen an issue that has been so divisive in our community. People have been left out. It has led to a lot of misinformation and people being reactionary rather than having the time to thoughtfully consider what is being proposed. Therefore, I agreed to extend the passage of this ordinance until we gain better community engagement in this process.

Martin G. Garcia

Martin G. Garcia is running for the District 6 seat on the Wichita City Council. He is one of five candidates challenging incumbent Cindy Claycomb in the Aug. 3 primary election. Courtesy photo

Why are you running for the District 6 City Council seat?

As a platoon sergeant in the Army, my charge was to make strangers a cohesive team. Soldiers are not a monolithic group of people. We do not all look, act, think and feel the same. A community is no different. This is why I chose to run for a non-partisan position. To promote the common welfare and solutions based leadership. My goal is to provide pragmatic and practical leadership. To provide the transparency our constituents deserve.

What is the first goal you want to accomplish in your term if elected to this seat?

My first goal as councilman will be to find a way to hold town halls and meetings that engage all residents of District 6. To create a sense of community in a district, split by socioeconomic barriers and poor communication between constituents and our elected officials. My long goals/programs will help voters understand the importance of local elections. Creating transparency between local officials and voters, so voters can see how local government can directly affect our quality of life as a city.

What about your background, work, political or life experience makes you qualified to serve on the City Council?

Born and raised in Wichita, Kansas. I come from a Chicano family. My father is Mexican and my mother Mexican American. I attended Woodland Elementary, Marshall Middle school and Wichita H.S. North. As a member of the U.S. Army, I served with the 101st Airborne in Afghanistan and also served in the Army reserves. Currently I’m heading into my second year as commander of the oldest VFW in the state. Our post under my leadership has created mental health programs and hosted Covid clinics sponsored by Sedgwick County.

You told The Eagle in the past that you’re an advocate for overpasses at 21st Street railroad crossings. If elected, how would you do anything to change the difficulty with railroad tracks in the North End? Is a project such as that financially feasible for the city?

The 21st Street corridor rail overpass will take far more than a 4-year term to complete. My initial goal will be the creation of a sign, located on I-135, to warn commuters of oncoming trains due to cross 21st Street and the estimated wait time. The long-term goal must be to engage the railroad companies, state and federal officials to determine how we can fund the rail overpass project. We must open up the thoroughfare to the historically Latino and [Black] neighborhoods. It will increase foot traffic and much-needed revenue from patrons and tourists at local establishments.

What are the biggest challenges facing District 6, how is it different from other City Council districts, and how do you address those challenges?

District 6 has low voter turnout and a very tribal and fractured community. My hope is to bridge the ever-widening gap between constituents in our district. District 6 has a historically vibrant Latino community and corridor that has been left undeveloped and ignored. Creating a new Nomar Plaza Master Plan, will tout Wichita’s diversity, while giving the north-side of Wichita a new economic birth of freedom.

Do you believe the city should adopt, modify before adopting, or not adopt the proposed anti-discrimination ordinance — and why?

I believe this ordinance and others similar to it require careful thought and consideration. Ninety days will not be a sufficient amount of time to create what is essentially a culture change for a community. Change of this magnitude happens only through years of hard work and dedication. If the people want change, they must vote.

Loren John Hermreck Jr.

Loren John Hermreck Jr. is running for the District 6 seat on the Wichita City Council. He is one of five candidates challenging incumbent Cindy Claycomb in the Aug. 3 primary election. Courtesy photo

Why are you running for the District 6 City Council seat?

I decided to run for this office because I saw the lack of improvement in my community and district. I also feel that more should be done to protect the “individual liberties.” My family and I have been apart of this community for many years, and we plan e on being here for many more. Our local government have not had our best interest as individuals in mind.

What is the first goal you want to accomplish in your term if elected to this seat?

I would like to work on removing the sales tax on our basic necessities such as food, water and medicine. This would help our homeless and middle class individuals.

What about your background, work, political or life experience makes you qualified to serve on the City Council?

I’m a hard working tax payer. I work two full time jobs and a part time job. I’m a subcontractor for GPS Services Of Kansas, I’ve been fighting professional MMA for 7 years. And I work part time as a photo booth operator. No I have not been to college but I’ve dove head first in many books of Austrian economics, libertarianism, voluntaryism and individual liberties

What are the biggest challenges facing District 6, how is it different from other City Council districts, and how do you address those challenges?

One of our biggest situation is the homeless. Restrictions from our government and the war on drugs have put many into the streets. Especially the past year with COVID and many business closing down and individuals losing their jobs. The violent crimes around the district have been another issue that needs addressed. This is also due to the war on drugs and lack of opportunity’s for young adults here.

Do you believe the city should adopt, modify before adopting, or not adopt the proposed anti-discrimination ordinance — and why?

I do not because it does not protect the individual liberties . . . Libertarians oppose the initiation of force to achieve social or political goals. They reject “first-strike” force, fraud or theft against others; they only use force in self-defense. Those who violate this “non-aggression principle” are expected to make their victims whole as much as possible.

Dereck C. Reynolds

Dereck C. Reynolds is running for the District 6 seat on the Wichita City Council. He is one of five candidates challenging incumbent Cindy Claycomb in the Aug. 3 primary election. Courtesy photo

Why are you running for the District 6 City Council seat?

I am running for the District 6 seat because crucial issues that plague our district and city are not being addressed. With such a unique and diverse culture, District 6 needs a city council member who can represent constituents of Riverside as well as Broadway street.

What is the first goal you want to accomplish in your term if elected to this seat?

I look to introduce my ideas of having able people from our homeless community to help rebuild abandoned homes so that they can be occupied by someone in need at an affordable cost. There’s no need for the same homes to be abandoned for years at a time. Residents have lived and raised their family on roads that have not been repaired for as long as they have been residents of their street. My first goal if I am elected is to begin the process to clean up our neighborhoods and rebuild our community.

What about your background, work, political or life experience makes you qualified to serve on the City Council?

I am qualified to run for city council because of my passion to use my voice to speak the truths of others. If elected, I will work to serve my community, not to win reelection. Including my time as a student of Job Corps, I have in the past taken on leadership roles. As a current student of political science, I am truly invested in understanding how to serve my community.

What are the biggest challenges facing District 6, how is it different from other City Council districts, and how do you address those challenges?

The biggest challenge facing District 6 is to address the conditions of our downtown area. Obviously, we have the issue of Century 2 to address, but we also need to be careful in our approach. We have a growing homeless community that demands immediate attention. While Century 2 holds sentimental value to many Wichitans, we must also be realistic about our efforts . . . I do not support saving Century 2 if our homeless and local infrastructure will be ignored. The issues of District 6 differ from other districts simply because District 6 includes our downtown area.

Do you believe the city should adopt, modify before adopting, or not adopt the proposed anti-discrimination ordinance — and why?

I would vote to adopt. I do not support the discrimination, violence or violation of the rights of others.

Andy Speck

Speck did not respond to questions from an Eagle reporter in time for publication of this article. The Eagle previously reported that Speck is an employee of AutoZone.