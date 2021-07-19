Meet Wichita’s District 2 school board candidates as early voting begins

Early voting in person for the city’s primary election begins Monday. AP

Incumbent Julie Hedrick will fight to maintain her Wichita School Board position against two incoming opponents, Justin Bjork and Brent Davis, in the upcoming general election for a District 2 seat.

Four of the seven Wichita School Board seats are up for election this Nov. 2, and the candidate elected as a school board member will represent District 2 for four years, starting Jan. 10, 2022..

Early voting in person for the city’s primary election begins Monday and runs through Aug. 2 at the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Justin Bjork

Bjork, 41, is a real estate agent in Wichita, and said his only child is one of his main motivators in running for school board. His son was in the district from pre-K to second grade, but is moving to Andover with his mother next year.

“I advocated to keep him in Wichita schools, but since we live independently, her decision to move for ‘better schools’ pulled our son out of the district,” Bjork said. “I want Wichita schools to be as attractive as the suburb schools so people don’t feel it’s necessary to move out of district just for ‘better schools.’”

Bjork has lived in District 2 for the past 8 years.

Brent Davis

Davis, 58, owns Complete Education, an educational services business that helps students get their best scores on standardized tests.

“I was a school board candidate as a high school student in 1981 but dropped out because I thought I needed more experience,” Davis said. “After marrying and having children, my wife and I started an educational services business, Complete Education, and a regionally accredited private school, American Academy, with offices in Mercer Island, Washington, and Wichita, since 2007, that we have been running for over 20 years.”

Davis has lived in the district for 25 years and both of his children graduated from Wichita high schools.

Mrs. Hedrick, 65, is a retired employee of USD 259 who worked for more than 28 years in the Facilities Division. Save for a few years for education and other employment, Hedrick said she has lived in Wichita her entire life. Courtesy of Julie Hedrick

Julie Hedrick

Hedrick, 65, is a retired employee of USD 259 who worked for more than 28 years in the Facilities Division. Her husband was educated through the district, as well as both of her children and two of her grandchildren.

“During my employment with the District, I assisted in adding safe rooms to all schools,” Hedrick said. “Safety is a priority as kids must feel safe to learn. I am an architect by trade although I live in a family of educators: my mother, husband and daughters were all teachers.”

Save for a few years for education and other employment, Hedrick said she has lived in Wichita her entire life.

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Candidate Q&A

If you were elected to the school board, would you rather have local control over the curriculum, or have the Kansas Legislature choose what students learn, such as potentially banning critical race theory or requiring passing a civics test to graduate?

Bjork: I believe each school district should have control over the curriculum with a framework from the state.

Davis: It is important for parents to have control over their children’s education because no one cares more for the welfare of their children than parents. It is the role of the school board to help parents get the best education for their children by making sure those placed in charge of educating their children are achieving the desired results.

Hedrick: I prefer curriculum issues be made statewide as they are currently so that there is consistency and quality in standards statewide.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how important it is for students to be in school. What would it take for those priorities to shift and what metric would you use before deciding to revisit the district’s learning model?

Bjork: I believe in following CDC and local health department guidelines.

Davis: Whether you agreed with school closures during the pandemic or not, the statistics show our students are behind, and sadly they weren’t ahead even when they were in school. We have to shift resources to address the gap that was created, find opportunities for more intensive work and explore flexible options outside of the regular academic schedule.

Hedrick: All aspects of being in school are important: teachers, relationships with peers, support from other staff, availability of extracurricular activities, etc. Based on the current situation with the pandemic, I think it unlikely that we will need to shift from the planned on-site learning model. But if the need arises, we will revisit it.

With a 2021 budget of $809 million, Wichita Public Schools spends more taxpayer dollars than either the City of Wichita or Sedgwick County. What, if anything, would you like to see changed about the district’s budget?

Bjork: I would like to see more of a focus on student and instructional support services as well as healthy food services.

Davis: We must be excellent stewards of the public’s money, we are not a rich state. We have been spending more money, but our students have been falling behind more and more each year for the last 8 years as measured by the Kansas State Assessments. We must change policies in methodology, accountability and incentives to efficiently educate our children.

Hedrick: Having been involved in the district’s budget process for many years, I have seen firsthand the importance of a solid budget for education. Having sufficient resources available has empowered us to make significant progress on our strategic plan in spite of COVID-19. In Wichita, our at-risk children require programs and assistance in order to increase the graduation rate in Wichita.

A Kansas National Education Association staffer said during a December school board meeting that union officials want Wichita teachers to be the highest-paid in the state. If elected, would you champion this issue?

Bjork: Yes, I believe higher pay for teachers would bring in the most talented teachers from the state. If we have the best instruction and teachers in the state, families would stop moving to the suburbs for “better schools.”

Davis: Kansas teachers are certainly underpaid, [in the] bottom 20%. They need a raise. As an economist, I’m for changing the pay system to make the incentives better. Higher pay does not mean better teachers [because] less effective teachers want higher pay just as much as more effective teachers. We have to be careful how we do this, but they are getting good results in [Washington] DC, Tennessee and Dallas.

Hedrick: I want Wichita to be the best in all things. However, if not at the highest, Wichita should pay teachers at the top of the teacher salary. We want the best teachers in Wichita. Our environment is more diverse and challenging than some in the state, and our teachers should be paid fairly for the good, hard, important work they do.

Across the state, some students struggled to learn during a global pandemic. What types of initiatives would you support to assess learning or ensure students get caught up?

Bjork: I would support any and all alternative learning methods that work for specific students, as well as flexibility/tutoring for students that have fallen behind.

Davis: There are schools in America that have closed the achievement gap, [but] it has been widening in Wichita for 8 years. Not all parents have the same goals for their children, and that is reasonable, so we must provide a variety of options for families, but they must include the best thinking currently available.

Hedrick: Our great teachers are the best to assess the individual needs of their students through the experience and testing tools they have available at school. We have begun the process of rebuilding at WPS with our summer school program. This is just the start. We have lots of work to do both academically and mentally to rebuild from the difficulties of the pandemic but we have plans and resources planned to tackle the problem.

Do you believe the City of Wichita should adopt, modify before adopting or not adopt the proposed anti-discrimination ordinance? Why?

Bjork: They should absolutely adopt the ADO. Our kids should grow up in a city that values diversity and inclusion and also protects the civil rights of our neighbors who face discrimination.

Davis: Davis did not respond to this question by the time of publication.

Hedrick: As a current member of the USD #259, BOE, we have already passed our non-discrimination policy so I would “adopt.” I did, however, hear that some commissioners voted to delay in order to hear from others in the community and to get more information. I do believe in listening and being fully informed prior to casting a vote.

Students under below 18 can’t vote for you, but if they could, what would you tell them about why you’re the best candidate for the job?

Bjork: I will work to empower teachers, administrators, and students to become the best they can with the most engaging and effective curriculum and tools available.

Davis: I want you to be prepared to live your best life. The opportunity to live your best life is currently limited by our public school system in Wichita. With the cooperation of my fellow board members, I will broaden your opportunities and see that you are provided more information on how to live your best life. Now is the time for healthy change in Wichita.

Hedrick: Anyone who has followed my last four years on the school board would see my commitment and passion for students. I have consistently sought what is best for students in all of my decisions on the BOE. I get the facts about an issue and listen to input before making a decision. I have advocated for students and teachers during my term on the BOE. I will continue to serve with integrity and transparency if I am elected to a second term.

