Hoheisel, Cerullo advance in Wichita District 3

update: 8:45 p.m.

In final election-night results, Mike Hoheisel and Jared Cerullo have advanced to the November general election in Wichita City Council District 3.

Hoheisel is the No. 1 finisher with 403 votes, 29.25%; Cerullo trailed him by 25 votes with 378 ballots, 27.43%.

Third-place candidate Cindy Miles was a distant third with 253 votes, 18.36%

None of the other candidates topped single digits in percentage of the votes.

8:15 pm.

Jared Cerullo and Mike Hoheisel have taken a commanding lead in the Wichita District 3 City Council race and appear to be headed for a November showdown.

Cerullo currently serves on the council, appointed three months ago to temporarily fill the seat after James Clendenin’s resignation. Clendenin stepped down rather than face ouster in a scandal over the production and attempted cover-up of a false political attack ad targeting Mayor Brandon Whipple in the 2019 election.

Hoheisel, a Democratic precinct committeeman and small-business owner, is also the brother of Nick Hoheisel, a local state representative.

With about half the votes counted, Cerullo had 32% to Hoheisel’s 28%.

The next-closest candidate, Planning Commissioner Cindy Miles, trailed far behind with 14 percent of the vote.

The remaining candidates in the seven-candidate race, Jason Carmichael, Jerome Crawford, Ian Demory and Tevin Smith, were all in single digits.