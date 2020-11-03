State officials ask voters to ignore robocalls that say stay home on Election Day

Officials in at least four states are telling voters to ignore robocalls that are encouraging them to stay home on Election Day.

The FBI is investigating the calls, state officials told reporters.

“We are aware of reports of robocalls and have no further comment,” the FBI said in a statement. “As a reminder, the FBI encourages the American public to verify any election and voting information they may receive through their local election officials.”

State and local officials in Kansas, Iowa, Michigan and Nebraska, all of which have competitive races this election cycle, publicly warned their constituents about complaints they have received about the calls throughout the day.

“We are receiving reports of robocalls telling voters to stay home,” the Kansas secretary of state’s office posted on Twitter. “Disregard these calls. If you have not already voted, today is the day! Polls in Kansas close at 7:00 p.m. local time.”

The Washington Post first reported that Michigan voters were receiving the calls this morning. “Time to stay home,” the robocall says. “Stay safe and stay home.”

In Nebraska, the secretary of state’s office also said it had received reports of the anonymous calls.

“Our polling places across the state are open. Our voters and our poll workers will be kept safe. Elections matter and your vote counts,” the Nebraska official’s office posted on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for the Nebraska office told the Los Angeles Times that voters in other states, including North Carolina, had received the calls.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that her office would also be investigating robocalls that appear to be spreading disinformation.

“Attempts to hinder voters from exercising their right to cast their ballots are disheartening, disturbing, and wrong,” James said in a statement. “What’s more is that it is illegal, and it will not be tolerated.”

Updates on election security:

— Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on Tuesday that the U.S. government has “no indications that a foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or affecting the actual votes cast in this election.”

— Kentucky’s secretary of state said that his office had received 76 complaints since the polls opened this morning on its election fraud hotline.

— A lawsuit was filed in federal court accusing police in North Carolina of voter intimidation, after pepper spray was used on attendees at a get-out-the-vote rally.

— Republicans in Pennsylvania filed a federal lawsuit early in the morning to prevent Montgomery County from allowing voters who submitted ballots incorrectly to correct their mistakes.