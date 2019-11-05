At-large school board seat is the one to watch in Tuesday’s election

The Wichita school board race to watch Tuesday is between at-large candidates Joseph Shepard and Sheril Logan, who in the August primary had 29.9 percent and 32.7 percent of the vote respectively. File photo

The Wichita school board race to watch Tuesday is between at-large candidates Joseph Shepard and Sheril Logan, who in the August primary had 29.9 percent and 32.7 percent of the vote respectively.

Logan, 74, has served on the board since 2011 with three stints as president and one as vice president.

This is the first race for Shepard, 26, who is the director of multicultural engagement and campus life at Newman University and was the two-time president of the Wichita State University student body while in school there.

Both Logan and Shepard have a heart for the less fortunate, they say.

Shepard said his life — from a life of poverty to a life of advocacy — makes him a good fit for a school district where roughly 76.5% of students receive free or reduced-price lunches.

Logan said she also grew up in poverty and worked her whole career with the less fortunate in mind.

Since just before the primary, Logan raised $10,070 and had almost $12,500 cash on hand.

In the same time period, Shepard raised $5,226 and had almost $5,760 cash on hand.

The only other contested school board race is in District 4, which represents southwest Wichita, between Stan Reeser and James W. Kilpatrick Jr.

Reeser, 57, was appointed to the board in 2017 to fill the unexpired term of former board member Jeff Davis. He said he decided to run for a full term to continue his work on behalf of students and employees and to advocate for meaningful connections between the district and the larger community.

Kilpatrick, 72, is a retired captain of Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport’s Police and Fire Department who wants to bring the Bible back to the schools, teach patriotism and ban troublemakers from the district.

Ernestine Krehbiel, the District 3 incumbent from south-central Wichita, is running unopposed.

The retired high school history and government teacher was appointed to the board in December 2017. Her district includes parts of south and southeast Wichita.

Board members set policy and oversee a budget of $761 million for a district with about 50,600 students — the state’s largest. Members serve four-year terms and earn no pay for twice-monthly meetings and other work.

There are a number of issues facing the district, including aging buildings, difficultly in filling open positions — particularly in math, special education and science — and more than 35,000 children who are considered “at risk” with issues that affect their behavior and ability to achieve at school.