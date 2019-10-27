Meet the candidates for Wichita City Council, District 5

City council members are elected to a four-year term. They serve part time on the council and are paid $42,759 a year. This district covers the west side of Wichita, north of Maple. Only district residents can vote on this race. Advance voting is already underway. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The answers provided below are the candidates’ own words — they have not been edited.

Age: 53

Occupation: Senior Director of Investor Relations, Kansas Chamber

Education: BA Marketing, Wichita State

Political experience: Wichita City Council, District 5 - four years; Wichita Board of Park Commissioners - eight years

Community involvement: Board member - Visit Wichita; Downtown Wichita, Arts Council, Old Cowtown Museum, NBC World Series, Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization

Age: 55

Occupation: Teacher

Education: Master’s Degrees in Sports Administration, Building Leadership

Political experience: None

Community involvement: Coach for Westside Bears, Fun Ball Little League basketball, Westurban Baseball. Member of West Evangelical Free Church. A public school teacher for 23 years.

Biggest issue

What is the most pressing issue for the city and what do you think city leaders should do about it?

Frye: Start with clean water, because without it, everything else is a moot point. Update our 80-year old water plant with an efficient, redundant system to serve us for the next generations. Avoid large yearly rate hikes via low cost interest loans available from state & federal agencies.

Next is a commitment to creating great public spaces that are authentic for talent retention & recruitment.

Magness: The citizens of Wichita need to decide if we are going to compete with Des Moines, Tulsa, Omaha, Oklahoma City and Kansas City. City leaders need to put forth a plan that describes what the “Future Wichita” would look like along with the costs for the city and each individual family. Whatever the plan, put it out for a vote and let the citizens decide.

Qualifications

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

Frye: For the last four years, I’ve served as the council person for district 5. I’ve helped build a stronger economy, improved infrastructure, prioritized public safety and bettered our quality of life. For 2020 and beyond, my focus is on a thriving Wichita with a safe & secure community, great public spaces and an open, responsive government.

Magness: I have lived in the district for 28 years. When we go out to eat, 90% of the time we go to district 5 establishments. I have invested a lot of time into the kids and families of district 5. I will always put district 5 first. I have no other constituents to satisfy, my only focus would be the citizens of district 5. I would focus on issues facing our families.

Job creation

How can the city attract new businesses and create new jobs?

Frye: For target industries within the regional growth plan or under-served areas, consider an indexed or targeted approach instead of the “one-size must fit” all 1.3 to 1 ROI. Streamline processes, shorten timelines &/or reduce fees for new small businesses & start-ups. Continue investing in quality of life projects that increase our livability & curb appeal to outsiders considering Wichita.

Magness: Wichita should try to spur growth in the small business sector. Announcements with companies bringing hundreds of jobs to the city is great, but a robust small business sector is what really gets a community’s economy going. We do this by making doing business in Wichita as simple as possible. We create a business environment that would be attractive to entrepreneurs.

Crime

Wichita has experienced an increase in violent crime. What should happen to reverse that trend?

Frye: Build partnerships that focus on prevention & intervention at a younger age. Increase engagement opportunities with strengthened community policing efforts & hiring of additional officers. Continued collaboration with Sedgwick County to identify effective mental health crisis solutions & reduce duplication of services.

Magness: Provide the most up-to-date training that is possible for law enforcement. Perhaps a bit of a different approach might help. Let’s see what can be done earlier in cycle of violence and provide education that would address the underlying issues. Research what is happening in life that causes people to react violently and try to address those issues.

Water

Wichita has nearly a billion dollars in new water and wastewater projects planned in the next decade, plus repairs on existing infrastructure, and water and sewer rates are expected to increase substantially during that time. How do you plan to ensure customers’ bills are affordable while also being a good steward for the city’s critical infrastructure?

Frye: Since 2011, the city has steadily invested in the water system in order to avoid large rate hikes. Combined with low cost financing available from state & federal programs, we’re taking a long term approach to funding the improvements knowing that the newer, more efficient system will last decades and thus should be paid off as such.

Magness: The water is a critical issue for Wichita. If we could pay for the new water treatment plant in stages, it would help bills remain affordable. It may be necessary to shift money from another area to accelerate the process of addressing the water situation in Wichita.

More resources?

Is there a particular city service that you think needs more resources? If so, how would you pay for that?

Frye: Public works, specifically roads. Other than on-going maintenance, Kellogg improvements should be complete in 2020. Once finished, we can re-allocate local sales dollars to focus on neighborhood streets, roads, bridges & street-sweeping.

Magness: Based on the conversations I have had, it seems many people think the bus/transit system could use an update with additional funding. To pay for it would include an increase in fares to use the transportation option. Paying for the transit system could be part of the “Future Wichita” plan that would be put up for vote (if that is the direction the city decides to go).

Development

What do you see as the proper relationship between city government and private developers and/or private industry?

Frye: Private industry is the engine of economic growth & jobs. Government shouldn’t be the job creators. At our best, the city of Wichita works to create an environment where private developers &/or industry has a chance to thrive. That comes from listening to their wants, needs & concerns and providing an even playing field for everyone. No one else is going to build the industries for our future.

Magness: I think private developers and private industry should work with city government to give the citizens the best possible outcome. Checks and balances are necessary to ensure certain groups or companies are not getting preferential treatment. A non-partisan, outside oversight committee could review all public-private partnerships that are generated.

Century II

What should the city do about Century II?

Frye: Continue the public dialogue started by the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan committee for wide, civic engagement. Commit to a world-class performing arts facility that provides performers & patrons with a world-class experience. Identify and create convention facilities that are right-sized for our market and our ability to attract. Most importantly, design to excellence.

Magness: Tear it down and start all over for a more modern-looking facility. If the costs are roughly the same, starting over seems to be the best way to proceed. However, if Century II were to be saved, it certainly would not be a disappointment to me.

Workforce

What can Wichita do to attract and retain more young professionals?

Frye: Invest in great public spaces–parks, museums, performing arts, etc. I’m passionate about pride-worthy public spaces and building a brighter future for the next generation. We craft this vision via robust citizen engagement. Once complete, we just can’t leave the plan on a shelf. Implementing the community vision will take courage, dedication and follow-through.

Magness: Attract young professionals by giving them what they would like. Do what can be done to give them career opportunities they find compelling. Try to create attractive non-work activities the age group would enjoy. Like building a state-of-the-art ESports arena. . Also, make starting a business in Wichita as simple as reasonably possible.

Transparency

How would you ensure transparency in city government?

Frye: Transparency is imperative. Only by working together can we make Wichita better. We must seek out ways to increase civic engagement and participation on issues district and citywide.We must improve our communication to citizens with more timely flow of information to social media and the press. Be proactive with details as soon as possible.

Magness: I would error on being overly transparent. If there is decision to be made, always select the most transparent option. Unless required by law, have the meeting or discussion in the open.

Douglas

What are your thoughts on narrowing Douglas Avenue to enhance walkability?

Frye: Increased walk-ability has proven to increase sales for businesses in districts that are pedestrian friendly. Slowing down traffic on Douglas through downtown is also safer for pedestrians, bikers and other drivers.

Magness: Give it a trial run to determine its effect on downtown life. Before actually making any changes, take some time to analyze what it would look like in practice.

Parking

What are your thoughts about availability and cost of parking in downtown and around the new baseball stadium?

Frye: We have to make the area around the stadium great to walk in and every transportation issue falls into place. With visible parking lots/garages and wide, well-lit sidewalks with trees & benches along the way, people will feel safe & secure during their walk. Transit & trolley routes to & from the stadium. Finally, infrastructure for ride share, bike share & scooter corrals round out the plan.

Magness: Based on what has been shared with the public, parking looks like it will be fine. There is always some understandable concern about parking when large projects are undertaken, but it seems like parking should not be an issue when all is done.

Policing

Do you support releasing the names of Wichita police officers who shoot civilians? When should an officer’s name be released, if ever, following a shooting?

Frye: I side 100% with Chief Ramsay and the Citizens Review Board in not releasing names of officers involved in shootings out of concerns for the officers safety & the safety of his/her family. I’m comfortable with Chiefs Ramsay’s proposal of releasing information about the officer such as age, years on the force, history of previous shootings, etc.

Magness: The proper authorities need to complete their investigation first. After that is finished, releasing the names should occur.

Other issues

What other issue do you feel strongly about?

Frye: Finding ways to reverse the trend in the Established Central Area. There are too many vacant lots not generating optimal tax revenue despite having all the infrastructure in place. Encourage infill and redevelopment in targeted concentration via free market & public partnerships.

Magness: If elected, I will start a program I call ICT U. Once a month, we will meet to address an issue facing district 5. The topics will come from speaking with the police, business leaders, school officials, and leaders from area churches. We will have experts speaking educating our citizens on whatever the issue might be.

Ethics

Wichita has no limits on gifts elected officials can accept. Do you support placing limits on gifts?

Frye: I fully support reviewing our existing city ordinance for accountability and transparency opportunities.

Magness: I would support placing gift limits for city council members. It would be a step toward earning back the public’s trust. The public’s trust in local government has taken a hit the past month.

What should the gift limit be for city council members, if any?

Frye: During my time on Council, I’ve followed existing state law that requires the reporting of gifts of $500 or more from one individual or business in a calendar year. It’s been a pretty easy law to follow as I’ve never had to make such a report.

Magness: I would suggest a $50 limit for a one-time gift, with a $250 limit from one person/business in a calendar year.

Are you willing to disclose all gifts you have received during your time as a council member valued above a nominal dollar amount?

Frye: I think we have to define “gift” before we can make a decision on disclosure or what’s a nominal dollar amount. For instance, USS Wichita presented me with a baseball cap & picture book to commemorate the commissioning of the ship in January. Is that a gift that merits disclosing? What about accepting tickets from a non-profit to attend their fundraiser? Our community needs to weigh in to help make these decisions.

Magness: I do not think current city council members should be forced to retroactively disclose gifts they received. If we are going to criticize the Mayor (which I do) for “moving the goalposts” during the water treatment plant bidding process, we should not “move the goalposts” on the current city council members. New, more strict disclosure requirements should be implemented as soon as possible.

The city’s code of ethics prohibits council members from voting on contracts and zoning matters involving friends. Do you support leaving the word “friends” in the city’s ethics ordinance?

Frye: As I’ve shared with you before, Wichita is a “one-degree of separation” community and it’s very hard to be successful, either as a private business or as a city councilman, without having relationships &/or friends.

Magness: I support leaving the term “friends” in the city’s code of ethics. More clarification on what the term “friends” means in this case would be helpful. No member of the city council should be making a decision that involves one of their friends.