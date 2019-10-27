Meet the candidates for Wichita City Council, District 4

City council members are elected to a four-year term. They serve part time on the council and are paid $42,759 a year. This district covers the southwest corner of Wichita. Only district residents can vote on this race. Advance voting is already underway. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The answers provided below are the candidates’ own words — they have not been edited.

District 4





Jeff Blubaugh

Jeff Blubaugh is running for reelection to the Wichita City Council - District 4. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Age: 47

Occupation: Real Estate Broker

Education: BS in Business and a MS in Management from Friends University

Political experience: Goddard School Board for 2 Years and 6 years on the Wichita City Council

Community involvement: South YMCA Board of Directors, Greater Wichita Partnership, Wichita Sports Commission, Junior Football Coach and Board of Directors, Lions Club International, Wichita Children’s home volunteer, Lords Diner Volunteer, Elementary & High School Site Council, Southern Ridge HOA Board, Habitat for Humanity

Phone: 316-640-0656

E-mail: jeffblubaughhomes@gmnail.com

Website: votejeffblubaugh.com

Social media: https://www.facebook.com/BlubaughforWichitaCityCouncil/

Beckie Jenek

Beckie Jenek is running for the Wichita City Council - District 4. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Age: 44

Occupation: Operations Manager

Education: Some college

Political experience: None

Community involvement: I am a lifelong resident of the Wichita area, and have focused on small business accounting and management for the last 20 years. I have been an active member of the community through neighborhood associations, non-profit board management, church, and the local theatre community.

Phone: 316-619-5370

E-mail: beckie@votebeckiejenek.com

Website: www.votebeckiejenek.com

Social media: www.facebook.com/VoteBeckieJenek/

Christopher Parisho

Christopher Parisho is running for the Wichita City Council - District 4. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Age: 46

Occupation: Photographer

Education: College plus some vocational training

Political experience: This is my first run for elected office

Community involvement: President Delano Neighborhood Association, Treasurer of Delano United, District 4 Representative on the Wichita Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board, Member of the Delano Design Advisory Committee thru MAPD, Alumni of Kansas Leadership Center (3 courses) and the Wichita Civic Engagement Academy.

Phone: 316 806-2198

E-mail: christopher.parisho@gmail.com

Website: Not provided

Social media: https://www.facebook.com/Parisho-For-District-4-475789016565442/

Biggest issue

What is the most pressing issue for the city and what do you think city leaders should do about it?

Blubaugh: The City needs to stick with core areas of responsibility. First, being the new water treatment center. Then, the delivery system and update of old mains and sewer lines. Streets need to continue to be next as many citizens are not happy with the measures city staff has utilized to prolong the life of current streets. Public safety, police and fire are equally important to our City.

Jenek: The most pressing issue for our city is ensuring the safety of our public water, partnering with other agencies to create a back-up plan in case of the failure for our aging water treatment plant, and doing so in a manner which is transparent and free from corruption.

Parisho: Ethics, transparency, and improved communication...which I feel all go together to help improve the public opinion about our elected officials and how our city government operate.

Qualifications

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

Blubaugh: I have served 6 years on the Council and am currently in my second term as Vice Mayor. I have worked hard to learn the needs of my District. I survey, meet constituents and reach out to businesses to understand their needs. My vision continues to focus on the core responsibilities; water, sewer, roads and public safety. I want to provide quality of life infrastructure without raising taxes!

Jenek: I know how to balance budgets, seek solutions, and am not afraid to challenge the status quo. I will work to restore trust in our local government, and work to develop a well-planned, citywide focus for our infrastructure, that does not defer maintenance on essential services, or deprive certain communities of public amenities.

Parisho: I want to be the voice of the people on the City Council. It seems as if the special interests and developers have their voices more than represented but the people who have to pay for and live with the actions the city takes only get their voice heard for a few months on election years.

Job creation

How can the city attract new businesses and create new jobs?

Blubaugh: We need to be easy to do business with. We need to provide more red carpet than red tape. We also need to focus on ensuring we have the right training to fill the right jobs for today as well as the future.

Jenek: In order to attract new businesses from without, we must clean house within. The lack of trust in our city government is reflective of our city’s policies and procedures that circumvent progress rather than enhance it. I will fight against the current trend of passing the buck and push for policies to combat retaliation against city employees, vendors, and contractors.

Parisho: We have to improve the tax and regulatory environment to make Wichita more attractive. We have a great cost of living (KS is 8th best in the country) so we need to promote that to attract those who want to live someplace they can afford to work and play. And we need to encourage entrepreneurs to develop new ideas here like we use to do.

Crime

Wichita has experienced an increase in violent crime. What should happen to reverse that trend?

Blubaugh: Many of the violent crimes are tied to domestic violence. We need to address mental health in our City and understand the red flags before its too late. Gang violence needs to be brought to a halt as too many innocent individuals become victims.

Jenek: Fight for a sufficiently funded and well-staffed multi-agency approach, and encourage citizens to become educated participants in safe practices. Mental health professionals are needed to respond to mental health crises, and to collaborate with our police and first responders. And we need compensation packages that ensure our public safety professionals stay in Wichita after training.

Parisho: We need to identify the root causes of the crime, then tackle those issues. Is it being driven by drugs, poverty, gangs, all of those, or something else? There’s no one single fix for everything, but we can make multiple changes targeted at the causes which seem most influential in the rising crime rate.

Water

Wichita has nearly a billion dollars in new water and wastewater projects planned in the next decade, plus repairs on existing infrastructure, and water and sewer rates are expected to increase substantially during that time. How do you plan to ensure customers’ bills are affordable while also being a good steward for the city’s critical infrastructure?

Blubaugh: The City Council has applied for WIFIA funding to utilize Federal funds which will be low or no interest to build the new Northwest Water treatment center. Plans are being worked to address the aging sewer plants as well as infrastructure replacement; mains and sewer lines.

Jenek: Clean, safe, water is essential to our city’s future; all other plans are for naught if we do not make this a priority. We must work with the county and surrounding cities to establish a regional water authority, which will share the costs and maintenance. We must also set aside a long-term fund which will alleviate this burden for future generations.

Parisho: We need to be more proactive on repairs. We need to fix things in smaller incremental projects that can be done for less than if we wait and neglect the infrastructure until it’s near failing and we then have to spend huge amounts to fix or replace it.

More resources?

Is there a particular city service that you think needs more resources? If so, how would you pay for that?

Blubaugh: It is very difficult for people that call into City Hall to get water or service questions answered; I think we need to make more “customer friendly changes”. This should be paid for through charges already paid by water and sewer users.

Jenek: All public services are currently underfunded, while our council continues to pile on debt for shiny new objects. It is time to stop borrowing money for projects without a long-term plan to maintain them. We must work to develop a well-planned, citywide focus for our infrastructure that does not defer maintenance on essential services, or deprive certain communities of amenities.

Parisho: I think that before we look at spending more to have more resources for any service we first need to make sure the resources we have are being utilized the best they can be. WPD is getting more officers, but are they being put to the best use possible? Fire and Transit are undergoing changes to improve the services they provide. What other departments need improvements?

Development

What do you see as the proper relationship between city government and private developers and/or private industry?

Blubaugh: A certain level of relationship is expected between Government and developers to better understand both the needs of constituents as well as growing the city and creating job opportunities. Any type of quid pro quo is both unacceptable as well as illegal.

Jenek: The City has a duty to work to create a vision and plan for attracting the types of jobs we want rather than relying on pet projects wrought by private developers. It is time for private developers to fund their own projects; the City government’s role should only be in play when it comes to zoning and providing the basic infrastructure for planned development.

Parisho: In some cases public/private partnerships are good, but only if both benifit equally. When the private side benifits more then the taxpayers end up carrying the burden for private development. We need to get the city out of the development industry, and have it focus more on serving the public in the ways the public expects. Let the developers focus on developing.

Century II

What should the city do about Century II?

Blubaugh: Century II should NOT be torn down! The performing arts and convention center are 2 different business entities and should be treated separately. A performing arts center should be privatized or philanthropic. Otherwise, a county wide vote would need to be approved if tax payer money is utilized to build a new performing arts center.

Jenek: We must address the needs of our performing arts community, and recognize the unrealized potential in a new performing arts venue and/or convention center. However, we must do so in a way which ensures that the organizations currently calling Century II, “home,” do not go dark. Likewise, a project of this large financial and deeply sentimental nature should be left to a public vote.

Parisho: The city needs to put the future of Century II in the voters hands. The voters voted to create Century II, so it’s fate should be inthe voters hands as well.

Workforce

What can Wichita do to attract and retain more young professionals?

Blubaugh: Ensure were are providing the training needed to fill jobs in Wichita. As I speak with different businesses in Wichita the biggest problem they have is finding qualified employees to fill their positions.

Jenek: In order to attract and retain young professionals, we must attract better paying jobs. Wichita has tremendous unrealized potential for economic growth. It is time to turn our focus away from bars, restaurants, and retail establishments, and look to attracting industries and organizations that offer diverse career opportunities, attract multi-generational talent, and demonstrate growth potential.

Parisho: Ask the young professionals what they want, then make sure the city isn’t standing in the way of the private sector from providing it. Having a good cost of living is a great selling point. We also need to improve our schools, although not a City Government responsibility, if the schools aren’t good then young families start looking outside of Wichita to find better places to live.

Transparency

How would you ensure transparency in city government?

Blubaugh: Transparency is always an issue which requires continuous improvement. I was the first to create a District page on social media to share my biweekly newsletter. I continually survey constituents, and notify folks of upcoming meetings and events. I now broadcast my District Advisory Board meetings live on Social Media. I want citizens of Wichita to know all the information I know.

Jenek: I will fight to end no bid contracts, and push for public discussion of any proposals which result in the city leasing/buying/selling property; I will not vote for any proposal or ordinance, via consent agenda, while there is organized opposition; I will also keep my personal and professional business relationships out of city hall, and recuse myself from any vote which would favor “friends.”

Parisho: The city needs to figure out a better way communicate with the people. Far too often I hear from people that they had no idea something was being planned until after it happened. The city also need to better follow its own processes, everything should go through the board or committee level first. The City Council final agenda needs to be put out more than just a couple days in advance.

Douglas

What are your thoughts on narrowing Douglas Avenue to enhance walkability?

Blubaugh: Walkability, as well as bicycle paths are equally important to Wichita as drivability. We need to make sure any alterations on Douglas parallels an agreement between citizens, business owners and master planning.

Jenek: Enhancing walkability in our city has less to do with how wide an avenue is, and more to do with sidewalk placement, interlinking bicycle paths with bus routes, and improving our transit network. Downtown is already walk-able; I am more concerned with the walkability in areas of my district which have no sidewalks for our children to walk safely to/from school, and which lack transit services.

Parisho: I can see good and bad consequences from narrowing Douglas. It could increase congestion or vehicle traffic, but make pedestrian traffic safer. I think that before they do anything permanent they should test out ideas using paint or other kind of marking to try new ideas and get feedback from those who use Douglas the most.

Parking

What are your thoughts about availability and cost of parking in downtown and around the new baseball stadium?

Blubaugh: Parking is still being worked on at and around the stadium. We need to find out how many spots we will have if we receive approval of the multiple modal facility in addition to any new parking put near businesses around the stadium.

Jenek: Downtown, the availability and cost of parking is remarkable; in Delano, parking is inadequate. This should have been addressed prior to ground-breaking on the stadium. The clock is quickly approaching first pitch, and residents dread that their neighborhoods will soon be lined with an overflow of vehicles. This is an unfair burden to taxpayers, who begged the city to address this issue earlier.

Parisho: I recently had a column published in the Egale about this subject. For a more detailed response I would link to that column, what does summarize I don’t think the parking will be adequate if something is not done before April 2020. In the Delano Revitalization Plan Update process we identified a number of locations in Delano where expanded or additional parking could be located.

Policing

Do you support releasing the names of Wichita police officers who shoot civilians? When should an officer’s name be released, if ever, following a shooting?

Blubaugh: These issues should be handled on a case by case scenario.

Jenek: I support releasing the names of officers involved in shootings, in a manner that is consistent with the release of information regarding shootings which do not involve police officers, and in a manner which cooperates with investigations by state and/or federal agencies.

Parisho: After any investigation is concluded the officers name should be made public. I think you avoid any appearance of secrecy or protection within the department there needs to be transparency. If they’re concerned about retaliation directed at the officer then steps to be taken to ensure the officers safety and anyone who threatens or attacks an officer should be prosecuted.

Other issues

What other issue do you feel strongly about?

Blubaugh: I feel strongly for any issue that make a difference in Wichita to keep our overall value proposition. We need to keep our taxes low while working toward growth and a thriving community! Wichita is my home and I strive in my position on the Council to make it the best home for me, my family and all citizens.

Jenek: It is time to take a proactive approach to celebrating our differences and our similarities. The key here, and in all issues, is communication. The most important facet of communication is listening. Through respectful dialogue we learn about others, and about ourselves in the process.

Parisho: Other than what’s listed above I think fiscal responsibility, putting our needs before our wants, and being good stewards with the people’s tax dollars are issues which need to be addressed or focused on.

Ethics

Wichita has no limits on gifts elected officials can accept. Do you support placing limits on gifts?

Blubaugh: I think it is something we should look at. Working at Textron for 17 years, attending numerous Ethics courses and being a Real Estate Broker I am required to have Ethics training. I fully understand the Ethical responsibility to the public.

Jenek: I do support drafting an amendment to the city’s existing Code of Ethics for Council Members, including placing limits on gifts for Wichita’s city council members. City government is one of the few areas of government where members are left to police themselves, and our existing code of ethics leaves much to be questioned. As the largest city in the state of Kansas, we should strive for setting the highest standards of ethics for our council. At the very least, our ordinance should model the Code of Ethics for city employees; though, I would also be very much in favor of modeling the Kansas Statutes regarding State Governmental Ethics

Parisho: Yes, I think the ordinance needs to be updated regarding gifts for City Council members, and I’d even consider extending that to city staff. The way it is now it is too easy for a special interest or a party with an agenda to “wine and dine” those in key positions to support a certain project or action that the special interest or party want to see go a certain way (in their favor). Even if no quid pro quo is intended by a friendly dinner or outing, a perception of one can occur and that can cast a shadow on the way our city government operates.

What should the gift limit be for city council members, if any?

Blubaugh: I think an equivalent to the States Campaign reporting limit of $50 would be a good figure.

Jenek: I support the same limitations on gifts as placed on the state legislature:

Parisho: When we are campaigning we have certain limits where we can’t accept donations over a certain amount, or we have to do detailed reporting of our donations/expenditures over a certain amount. I think at this point the limit needs to be very low, maybe even $1, to force elected officials to provide detailed reporting of everything they do which might be considered a gift of some kind.

Are you willing to disclose all gifts you have received during your time as a council member valued above a nominal dollar amount?

Blubaugh: Absolutely. I have never received anything more than nuts at Christmas or T-shirts for an event. Sure, if it’s above a nominal value. I don’t know of any gifts above a nominal value to date.

Jenek: If elected, I am willing to disclose gifts I receive during my time as a council member, in excess of $50. Regarding retroactive disclosure, as I said before, council members with nothing to hide, and who value public trust, should never be exempted from holding themselves to higher standards of scrutiny. If there has been an unreported gift, falling within the requirements of the current Statement of Substantial Interests, such gift(s) should be reported promptly, by filing an amended SSI. However, even after an amended ordinance, it may be unreasonable for council members, who have not been expected to keep records or receipts of gifts, in the past, to recall every instance of gifts over and above my proposal of $50 or more. In the interim, I do believe that voluntary disclosure would go a long way towards addressing the public’s distrust.

Parisho: I’m a candidate and I’m more than willing to disclose any gifts I get if I’m elected. I think the current elected officials should retroactively disclose gifts.

The city’s code of ethics prohibits council members from voting on contracts and zoning matters involving friends. Do you support leaving the word “friends” in the city’s ethics ordinance?

Blubaugh: I think the term “friends” needs to be better identified.

Jenek: I do support leaving the word “friends” in the city’s code of ethics, along with definitions of what constitutes a “friend.” As an example (and as colleagues and other business associates might confirm), I do not go to work to make “friends.” There is a clear delineation for me as to what constitutes “friendship,” versus what constitutes a professional relationship. Golf outings, dinners, and pet names for one another, clearly constitutes a friendship, whereas dialogue as to the business at hand, and/or business related luncheons would constitute a professional relationship. We can leave the legal terminology to the legal professionals.

Parisho: I think “friends” can be a subjective word. I interact with people regularly who aren’t necessarily “friends”. They’re more accurately described as acquaintances or colleagues. The word “friends” can stay but other words could and should be added so that those who are subject to the reporting requirements have few or no loopholes to take advantage of.