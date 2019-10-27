Eagle voter guide 2019: Wichita school board

Anyone who lives within Wichita school district boundaries can vote on these races. The answers provided below are the candidates’ own words — they have not been edited.

At-large seat

Sheril Logan

Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Age: 74

Occupation: Retired, Former Educator and Current BOE Member

Education: Three Degrees from Wichita State University

•Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education

•Master of Education

•Specialist in Administration

•different endorsements on my teaching certificate

Political experience: Wichita Public School At-Large Board Member for 8 years (3 years as president and 1 year as vice president)

Community involvement: •Member Pando Initiative (formerly Communities in Schools)

•Member Trees for Life

•Volunteer often o Teach for Life Volunteer

•Assistance League (Operation School Bell) Volunteer

•Read to Succeed (starting Fall, 2019, Read to a 2nd grader weekly)

Phone: 316-722-6708

E-mail: logan259@cox.net

Website: http://sherillogan.com

Social media: http://www.facebook.com/Sheril-Logan-for-Wichita-School-Board-155958051124399/

Joseph W. Shepard

Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Age: 26

Occupation: Director of Multicultural Engagement and Campus Life

Education: Bachelors of Science, Wichita State University and Masters of Public Administration, Wichita State University

Political experience: None listed

Community involvement: City Council District 1 Advisory Board, Arts Partners of Wichita, Board of Directors for KS African American Museum, Board of Directors for Interfaith Ministries, Urban Professionals of Wichita, GLSEN Certified Facilitator and President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Eta Beta Lambda Chapter

Phone: 3162260974

E-mail: Shepardforusd259@gmail.com

Website: ShepardUSD259.com

Social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShepardUSD259 Twitter: @ShepardUSD259 Instagram: ShepardUSD259

Key issue

What is the most pressing issue for the Wichita school district and what do you think the school board should do about it?

Logan: The Board must monitor the 4 goals and 8 themes of the district’s new strategic plan that will raise achievement for all students. The goals are: graduation rate increases; 3rd grade reading proficiency; increase career/ tech ed. certification/ college credit; and schools are safe place. The Board must stay vigilant about making decisions filtered through the strategic plan.

Shepard: Ensuring the holistic development of our students. With 76% of students living in poverty, 43% of 3rd graders not reading at grade level and lack of full-time teachers, we must act boldly to address trauma our students experience, push for academic advancement and pay our teachers what they’re worth to create a quality education that prepares our students for the work force and life.

Qualifications

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

Logan: I have been an educator all my life. I retired from WPS. I understand how the district functions. This knowledge is extremely helpful as a board member. I believe every student deserves a strong progressive school district that can prepare them for the future. I am passionate about developing WPS into the premier district in the region that can provide excellent education for all kids.

Shepard: When talking about the needs of young people, young voices should be at the table. I’m active in our schools and communities. I’ve operated budgets as large as 9.1 million dollars. My education and work in non-profit has prepared me to govern effectively. I lead with compassion and humility. My vision is simple: strengthen our public schools and give tax payers a return on their investment.

Teachers

What should the Wichita school board do to recruit and retain qualified teachers?

Logan: The teacher shortage is real. So the HR Department was directed to offer open contracts to outstanding teachers. District recruiters work to find special ed. teachers. The Grow Your Own Teacher programs are used for both special ed. and regular teachers. WSU started the para to teacher program. Currently there are only 40 positions left to fill. That is half the number from last year.

Shepard: Promote programs such as Grown Your Own Teacher, Educators Rising and Parents as Teachers to help expose more people to the profession. Personally recruit teachers to USD 259. In addition, advocate to provide teachers with benefits necessary to show up every day as the best version of themselves i.e. access to mental health care, professional development, mentorship, competitive salaries etc.

Student behavior

In recent years, Wichita teachers union officials and others have raised concerns about unruly and sometimes violent behavior at some schools. Is the district doing enough to keep schools safe? If not, what more should be done?

Shepard: Steps are being taken to address unruly and violent behavior. Schools are now using trauma informed and restorative justice practices to help students understand the severity of their actions. As it pertains to safety, we can never stop questioning if we’ve done enough. We must hold students accountable for their actions and safety and security must remain a #1 priority.

Logan: Students can’t learn unless their behavior is in control. The district put several programs in place to help students with behavioral problems. Restorative justice is at all levels. Bryant Academy was opened. The teachers have had major training on classroom management. Safe places were established where students could regain control or speak to an adult. The board will monitor the success.

Preparing students

Are Wichita schools adequately preparing students for college or careers? What more could the district do?

Logan: A strategic goal is to prepare students to enter the workforce with certifications or attend college after graduation. There are 26 career and tech ed. programs in our high schools to train students to move to the work force. The college academy starts this fall. Students will graduate with 54 college hours. IB is at East. This spring our seniors received over $42 million in scholarships.

Shepard: While there are areas we fall short in, the district is working diligently to ensure students are future ready. We must continue collaboration with the Education and Business Alliance, form stronger partnerships that grant our students the chance to gain critical thinking and soft skills, as well work alongside our KS BOE to ensure curriculum is relevant and preparing our students for college.

Anti-discrimination

Recently some have urged the district to expand its anti-discrimination policy to include sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression, and to offer professional development training for employees on how to handle LGBTQ issues in schools. Do you favor such changes? Why or why not?

Logan: I believe every child should feel safe and protected at school. The board is looking at the LGBTQ concerns about policy. In June, the board asked the superintendent to bring information about guidelines, staff training and policy modifications would be needed to make our schools safe for ALL. I have always believed that you listen, seek information, study all sides and then make a decision.

Shepard: Yes. I support. As a school board member my job wouldn’t be to change beliefs, but it would be my job to change policies and practices that hinder our students from being their best academically, socially and mentally. The world walks our hallways in USD 259. It is vital that our policies reflect the evolving population we serve as well the staff and teachers serving the population.

Transparency

How would you ensure transparency in school board and school district actions?

Logan: Better decisions can be made when an elected official listens to the public and affected stakeholders. Because of this, I am always conscious of being open both personally and with the Board. My contact information is listed and I respond to emails and phone calls. The board and district administration are committed to being transparent. I am careful to follow the open meetings requirements.

Shepard: I plan to ask the difficult questions at public board meetings and work to reduce executive sessions. I’ll continue use of social media to communicate happenings in the district, upload a monthly newsletter highlighting school board decisions, and hold town halls 2 times a year to answer questions, be accessible and inform the public where to locate budget and policy documents.

Other issues

What other issue do you feel strongly about?

Logan: I have always fought for those who can’t fight for themselves. I am passionate about helping all students get an outstanding education. I believe that WPS is moving in a new direction that will prepare every student to be successful in tomorrow’s world. My work isn’t finished. I ask for 4 more years to assure the strategic plan changes have been implemented and are working. I need your Vote!

Shepard: Disproportionate discipline. In efforts to address the disproportionate discipline that students of particular backgrounds face, I think it is important for all stakeholders to become more culturally consciousness and trauma-informed through mandated training during in-service days to reduce the disproportionate discipline we see in schools.

District 4

James W. Kilpatrick Jr.

James Kilpatrick, candidate for Wichita BOE District 4.

Age: 72

Occupation: Retired

Education: WSU: BS Admiinistration of Justice

Political experience: No offices

Community involvement: Support Charitable organizations

Phone: 316-554-1048

E-mail: jkilpatrickinc@gmail.com

Website: None

Social media: Face book: James W Kilpatrick Jr







Stan Reeser

Stan Reeser, candidate for Wichita BOE District 4.

Age: 57

Occupation: Logistics Supply Clerk at Via Christi Medical Center

Education: Bachelor of General Studies, WSU, 1988

Political experience: Current Wichita Board of Education Memer since October 2017. Wichita City Council Member from 1991 to 1995. Former Member of the Wichita Mass Transit Advisory Board

Community involvement: Past Volunteer at Wichita Public Schools, Alzheimer’s Association, American Diabetes Association and Kansas Food Bank

Phone: 316-636-7864

E-mail: stanreeser@att.net

Social media: https://www.facebook.com/StanReeserForWichitaBOE/

Key issue

What is the most pressing issue for the Wichita school district and what do you think the school board should do about it?

Kilpatrick: Changing the curriculum from diversity to unity and division to brotherhood by increasing public participation. Each school to publish on its website the classes offered with a syllabus and goal. A listing of every book, DVD, web site, literature given to students and a copy of school papers, etc. utilized in instruction available for review by the public.

Reeser: The Wichita BOE must stay committed to the idea that all students deserve the opportunity to succeed regardless of their zip code and fight to remove any roadblocks in their way for success. We need to combine our data driven efforts (Strategic Plan) with our educator’s human intuition so our students learn what is necessary to be prepared for the future.

Qualifications

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

Kilpatrick: It is not a matter of the most qualified, are the programs I propose a good direction for the school board to follow?

Reeser: I feel I am the most qualified for this position due to the way I listen and engage with all our school’s stakeholders. My style is total engagement which include independent research on my own and listening to all sides on all issues. My vision is give our students ever opportunity to go out confidently into the world whether it is a career or college.

Teachers

What should the Wichita school board do to recruit and retain qualified teachers?

Kilpatrick: They should ensure an environment conducive to peace and student development. Classrooms filled with students of comparative development; age, mental capability, and discipline. There should not be a disruptive or hostile environment for those desiring an education or the teacher to teach..

Reeser: While the upcoming teacher’s shortage will be a challenge, we can continue in the effort of attracting the most talented staff by being know as a School District that listen to staff, offers good pay and benefits and respects the talents of educators.

Student behavior

In recent years, Wichita teachers union officials and others have raised concerns about unruly and sometimes violent behavior at some schools. Is the district doing enough to keep schools safe? If not, what more should be done?

Kilpatrick: There needs to be a disciplined approach to the classroom. A teacher should be able to dismiss a person from the classroom until the person’s behavior is changed. The parents should be more responsible for the conduct of unruly children. Alternative schools or virtual schools at home would be acceptable until the children’s behavior is acceptable.

Reeser: Schools are a microcosm of societal problem. We must re-commit ourselves mental health and getting to the root of behavior problems while insuring a safe learning environment for all students and staff. Basically, you must be tough while finding the cause of the behavior while making sure the student understand the consequences.

Preparing students

Are Wichita schools adequately preparing students for college or careers? What more could the district do?

Kilpatrick: Grades K-12 are a time to prepare the students for productive citizenship in our country. A time for socialization and understanding our history, civic system, and their responsibility in society. There should also be a basic understanding in mechanical systems by having an elective Industrial Arts component. The interest of K-12 is to prepare them for life and the changes they will encounter.

Reeser: I believe we have been a much better job in this area than even 5 years ago. We have many career pathways in place now and I would like to see and will continue to work on a even greater partnership with organizations/schools like WSU Tech.

Anti-discrimination

Recently some have urged the district to expand its anti-discrimination policy to include sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression, and to offer professional development training for employees on how to handle LGBTQ issues in schools. Do you favor such changes? Why or why not?

Kilpatrick: I do not see a change in the non-discrimination policy for the LGBTQ+ community as a necessary component of education. There is a right way to do things and many alternatives. Scientifically, there is a way to determine gender identity and reproductive processes. The LG community enjoy the same protections as all of us and I see no need for special policies or duplicate efforts.

Reeser: Wichita’s Public School’s greatest strength is our diversity. We most model what students will see in their career once they graduate from High School. We should do what our area’s largest employers/institutions have done in their non-discrimination policies which do include these items. I believe we must prudently looked at our policies in order to match this effort with our community standards.

Transparency

How would you ensure transparency in school board and school district actions?

Kilpatrick: The web site for the school board appears to be adequate. The schools publishing their classes and materials on each school’s web site would close any gaps.

Reeser: Transparency starts with each BOE Member. I will continue to strive to improve clarity in all actions of the school board by reaching out to the public and to individuals schools in communication. If you ever watch our meetings you will often find that I ask a lot of questions in order to get information out to the public. I will continue that effort.

What other issue do you feel strongly about?

Kilpatrick: Society has become increasingly uncivil. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled the Bible can be taught in the schools as an elective and not used as a conversion instrument. I would have the Bible back in school as a literary work and elective to teach the founding principles of our republic.

Reeser: Another issue that I am working on is strategies to help educators get back what they love … teaching. We must strive to find that balance between striving for excellence in achievement and teacher’s workload.











