10 more places you can vote for Wichita mayor and school board before election day

If you want to have a say in who Wichita’s next mayor and school board member will be, the Sedgwick County election office has a deal for you: 10 more places you can vote between now and election day on Tuesday.

Voting has been underway since July 22 at the main election office in the Historic Courthouse, 510 N. Main, Wichita. You can still vote there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through noon Monday, when they close down advance voting to prepare for election day.

On Wednesday, Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman said voting has been more brisk than it was in the last mayoral election in 2015.

“A little over 1 percent of eligible voters have cast a ballot at this point between by-mail and early voting in our office,” she said. “We’ve had over 500 people vote in our office. In ‘15, I think by this point we had maybe 130. So it’s looking better, but we’re also not competing with snow storms like we were in ‘15, so that’s an advantage we have this time around.”

Since the last mayoral election, the state Legislature moved elections from March primaries and April general elections to August primaries and November general elections.

Only two races appear on the primary ballot this year.

The voting for mayor will narrow what is now an eight man, one woman race down to to two candidates who will square off in the general election on Nov. 5.

In the school board race, four candidates are vying to reach the finals for an at-large seat. Anyone who lives in USD 259 can participate whether they live in Wichita or not.

The ID requirements to vote early are the same as they are on election day: You’ll need a government-issued photo ID to prove who you are, or you can request and vote a provisional ballot and come back later with your ID before the canvassing of the election begins at 10 a.m., Aug. 15

The satellite advance voting sites will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

All locations are in Wichita except for one in Bel Aire, to accommodate voters who live outside the city, but in the Wichita school district. Any voter can go to the site most convenient for them.

The advance voting sites are:

▪ Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas

▪ Independent Living Center, 3033 W. Second St.

▪ Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian

▪ Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North

▪ Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E. 13th St.

▪ Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St.

▪ Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 S. Oliver

▪ St. Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Lane

▪ Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central

▪ Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire