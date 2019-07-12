Here are key dates, events in Wichita’s primary election for mayor and school board

As the primary election for a new mayor and new school board member get closer, use the list and links below to stay on top of important dates.

We’ll keep these calendars updated throughout the elections.

Key dates in Wichita’s municipal elections

July 16: Last day to register to vote in the primary election

You can register to vote or change your current registration information online at the Kansas Secretary of State’s site.

July 17: Advance ballots start being mailed out

You can vote by mail if you complete an Advance Voting Application, which you can download from the Sedgwick County Election Office’s site.

July 15: Mayoral candidate forum

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce and W host a forum from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Kansas Leadership Center, 325 E. Douglas. The event is free.

July 19: Mayoral candidate forum

The Wichita Area Chapter of Women for Kansas and the League of Women Voters Wichita-Metro are sponsoring a forum for candidates running for Wichita mayor. The forum is at the Wichita Bar Association Professional Diversity Committee meeting, at 225 N. Market, Suite 200. The cost to attend is $15 and includes lunch; reservations are requested and can be made by calling 316-619-4785. The buffet will open at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon.

July 22: Early voting begins

You can vote in person at the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, Suite 101.

Aug. 1: Advance voting goes wide

Residents can vote at the Sedgwick County Election Office in the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse and at other select locations.

Aug. 6: The primary election