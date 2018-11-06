Watch live as results come in for the 2018 midterm elections

Follow along as polls close across the country and results roll in for the 2018 midterm elections. This live feed is provided by the Associated Press and will show polling stations and candidate watch parties around the country.
By
Up Next
Follow along as polls close across the country and results roll in for the 2018 midterm elections. This live feed is provided by the Associated Press and will show polling stations and candidate watch parties around the country.
By

Elections

Results from the 2018 Kansas general election (updated 7:50 p.m.)

The Wichita Eagle

November 06, 2018 07:19 PM

Results from the Nov. 6, 2018 Kansas election. Results are incomplete and unofficial.

United States House of Representatives 001

Precincts Reporting: 29 of 1381



CandidateVotes%
D-Alan LaPolice13,13944%



R-Roger Marshall16,88456%















United States House of Representatives 002

Precincts Reporting: 7 of 924



CandidateVotes%
D-Paul Davis17,90270%



L-Kelly Standley8453%



R-Steve Watkins6,77527%















United States House of Representatives 003

Precincts Reporting: 1 of 628



CandidateVotes%
D-Sharice Davids60738%



L-Chris Clemmons362%



R-Kevin Yoder96660%















United States House of Representatives 004

Precincts Reporting: 8 of 623



CandidateVotes%
D-James A. Thompson38,31546%



R-Ron Estes45,54954%















Governor / Lt. Governor



Precincts Reporting: 34 of 3556



CandidateVotes%
i-Rick Kloos5981%



i-Greg Orman7,7536%



D-Laura Kelly71,45254%



L-Jeff Caldwell1,6481%



R-Kris Kobach50,22638%















Secretary of State



Precincts Reporting: 34 of 3556



CandidateVotes%
D-Brian “BAM” McClendon66,59751%



L-Rob Hodgkinson3,5493%



R-Scott Schwab59,72146%















Attorney General



Precincts Reporting: 34 of 3556



CandidateVotes%
D-Sarah G. Swain59,73746%



R-Derek Schmidt69,84154%















State Treasurer



Precincts Reporting: 34 of 3556



CandidateVotes%
D-Marci Francisco63,98450%



R-Jake LaTurner64,86950%















Commissioner of Insurance



Precincts Reporting: 33 of 3556



CandidateVotes%
D-Nathaniel McLaughlin54,80043%



R-Vicki Schmidt71,70557%















Kansas Senate 013



Precincts Reporting: 0 of 109



CandidateVotes%
D-Bryan Hoffman00%



L-Sam Habjan00%



R-Richard Hilderbrand00%















Kansas House of Representatives 002

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 50



CandidateVotes%
D-Adam J. Lusker Sr.00%



R-Kenneth Collins00%















Kansas House of Representatives 003

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 22



CandidateVotes%
D-Monica Murnan00%



R-Terry Calloway00%















Kansas House of Representatives 004

Precincts Reporting: 3 of 32



CandidateVotes%
D-Lawrence Forbach20629%



R-Trevor Jacobs49671%















Kansas House of Representatives 005

Precincts Reporting: 4 of 36



CandidateVotes%
D-Lassey Murphy32830%



R-Mark Samsel76170%















Kansas House of Representatives 008

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 18



CandidateVotes%
D-Michele Lobitz00%



R-Chris Croft00%















Kansas House of Representatives 014

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 21



CandidateVotes%
D-Angela Justus Schweller00%



R-Charlotte Esau00%















Kansas House of Representatives 015

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 13



CandidateVotes%
D-Chris Haulmark00%



R-John Toplikar00%















Kansas House of Representatives 016

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 17



CandidateVotes%
D-Cindy Holscher00%



R-Susan “Sue” Huff00%















Kansas House of Representatives 017

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 18



CandidateVotes%
D-Laura Smith-Everett00%



L-Michael Kerner00%



R-Tom Cox00%















Kansas House of Representatives 018

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 18



CandidateVotes%
D-Cindy Neighbor00%



R-Eric Jenkins00%















Kansas House of Representatives 019

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 21



CandidateVotes%
D-Stephen Wyatt00%



R-Stephanie S. Clayton00%















Kansas House of Representatives 020

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 19



CandidateVotes%
D-Becky Barber00%



R-Jan H. Kessinger00%















Kansas House of Representatives 023

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 15



CandidateVotes%
D-Susan Ruiz00%



R-Linda Gallagher00%















Kansas House of Representatives 025

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 35



CandidateVotes%
D-Rui Xu00%



R-Melissa A. Rooker00%















Kansas House of Representatives 026

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 46



CandidateVotes%
D-Deann Mitchell00%



R-Adam Thomas00%















Kansas House of Representatives 027

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 25



CandidateVotes%
D-Nicole Rome00%



R-Sean E. Tarwater Sr.00%















Kansas House of Representatives 028

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 14



CandidateVotes%
D-Brian Clausen00%



R-Kellie Warren00%















Kansas House of Representatives 029

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 17



CandidateVotes%
D-Brett Parker00%



L-Robert Firestone00%



R-James Todd00%















Kansas House of Representatives 030

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 18



CandidateVotes%
D-Brandon Woodard00%



R-Wendy Bingesser00%















Kansas House of Representatives 033

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 17



CandidateVotes%
D-Tom Burroughs00%



L-Jason Conley00%















Kansas House of Representatives 036

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 19



CandidateVotes%
D-Kathy Wolfe Moore00%



R-Chiquita C. Coggs00%















Kansas House of Representatives 038

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 27



CandidateVotes%
D-Stuart W. Sweeney00%



R-Willie Dove00%















Kansas House of Representatives 039

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 14



CandidateVotes%
D-Michael Bolton00%



R-Owen Donohoe00%















Kansas House of Representatives 040

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 11



CandidateVotes%
D-Debbie Deere00%



R-David W. French00%















Kansas House of Representatives 041

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 14



CandidateVotes%
D-Jeff Pittman00%



R-Tony Barton00%















Kansas House of Representatives 042

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 17



CandidateVotes%
D-Thea Perry00%



R-Jim Karleskint00%















Kansas House of Representatives 043

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 36



CandidateVotes%
D-Pamela Finley00%



R-Bill Sutton00%















Kansas House of Representatives 045

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 30



CandidateVotes%
D-Mike Amyx00%



R-Cynthia Smith00%















Kansas House of Representatives 047

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 19



CandidateVotes%
D-George D. Hanna00%



R-Ronald B. Ellis00%















Kansas House of Representatives 048

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 14



CandidateVotes%
D-David L. Benson00%



R-Abraham Rafie00%















Kansas House of Representatives 049

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 12



CandidateVotes%
D-Darnell W. Hunt00%



R-Megan Lynn00%















Kansas House of Representatives 050

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 26



CandidateVotes%
D-Down River Dan Brennan00%



R-Fred C. Patton00%















Kansas House of Representatives 051

Precincts Reporting: 3 of 31



CandidateVotes%
D-Noah L. Wright73143%



R-Ron Highland95557%















Kansas House of Representatives 052

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 31



CandidateVotes%
D-Toni Scalia00%



R-Brenda S. Dietrich00%















Kansas House of Representatives 054

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 26



CandidateVotes%
D-Sarah Coats00%



R-Ken Corbet00%















Kansas House of Representatives 056

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 29



CandidateVotes%
D-Virgil Weigel00%



R-Michael J. Snowden00%















Kansas House of Representatives 059

Precincts Reporting: 1 of 24



CandidateVotes%
D-John Hall52232%



R-Blaine Finch1,11968%















Kansas House of Representatives 062

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 54



CandidateVotes%
D-Melvin L. Baker00%



R-Randy Garber00%















Kansas House of Representatives 066

Precincts Reporting: 2 of 19



CandidateVotes%
D-Sydney Carlin2,09580%



L-Edgar Chambers52620%















Kansas House of Representatives 067

Precincts Reporting: 1 of 23



CandidateVotes%
D-Alex Van Dyke1,88040%



R-Tom Phillips2,79060%















Kansas House of Representatives 069

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 19



CandidateVotes%
D-Gerrett Morris00%



R-J.R. Claeys00%















Kansas House of Representatives 070

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 44



CandidateVotes%
D-Jo Schwartz00%



R-John E Barker00%















Kansas House of Representatives 072

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 20



CandidateVotes%
D-Tim Hodge00%



R-Steven G. Kelly00%















Kansas House of Representatives 078

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 20



CandidateVotes%
D-Jason K Darby00%



R-Ron Ryckman00%















Kansas House of Representatives 079

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 29



CandidateVotes%
D-Ed Trimmer00%



R-Cheryl Helmer00%















Kansas House of Representatives 081

Precincts Reporting: 1 of 14



CandidateVotes%
D-Shala Perez1,03135%



R-Blake Carpenter1,92865%















Kansas House of Representatives 082

Precincts Reporting: 1 of 17



CandidateVotes%
D-Danette Harris1,65740%



R-Jesse Burris2,53761%















Kansas House of Representatives 083

Precincts Reporting: 1 of 10



CandidateVotes%
D-Henry Helgerson1,70964%



R-David J. Robbins96936%















Kansas House of Representatives 085

Precincts Reporting: 1 of 12



CandidateVotes%
D-Monica Marks2,58551%



R-Michael Capps2,51349%















Kansas House of Representatives 086

Precincts Reporting: 1 of 10



CandidateVotes%
D-Jim Ward1,51564%



R-Jim Price85136%















Kansas House of Representatives 091

Precincts Reporting: 1 of 16



CandidateVotes%
L-David Loomis1,12026%



R-Emil M. Bergquist3,22774%















Kansas House of Representatives 093

Precincts Reporting: 1 of 18



CandidateVotes%
D-Clifton Beck1,23433%



R-J.C. Moore2,56168%















Kansas House of Representatives 094

Precincts Reporting: 1 of 10



CandidateVotes%
D-Dan Stiffler2,12841%



R-Leo G. Delperdang3,04659%















Kansas House of Representatives 097

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 13



CandidateVotes%
D-Rebecca Jenek00%



R-Nick J. Hoheisel00%















Kansas House of Representatives 098

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 15



CandidateVotes%
D-Steven G. Crum00%



R-Ron Howard00%















Kansas House of Representatives 099

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 15



CandidateVotes%
D-Kristi Kirk00%



R-Susan Humphries00%















Kansas House of Representatives 100

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 12



CandidateVotes%
D-Jennifer Winn00%



R-Daniel Hawkins00%















Kansas House of Representatives 107

Precincts Reporting: 2 of 85



CandidateVotes%
L-Bryan Bombardier19620%



R-Susan L Concannon80080%















Kansas House of Representatives 110

Precincts Reporting: 1 of 70



CandidateVotes%
D-Kim Thomas11035%



R-Ken Rahjes20966%















Kansas House of Representatives 111

Precincts Reporting: 1 of 24



CandidateVotes%
D-Eber Phelps1,30853%



R-Barbara K. Wasinger1,17247%















Kansas House of Representatives 113

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 55



CandidateVotes%
D-David W. Curtis00%



R-Greg Lewis00%















Kansas House of Representatives 114

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 63



CandidateVotes%
D-Shanna Henry00%



R-Jack Thimesch00%















Kansas House of Representatives 120

Precincts Reporting: 2 of 88



CandidateVotes%
D-Jerry Hill30224%



R-Adam Smith97676%















Kansas House of Representatives 121

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 23



CandidateVotes%
D-Nick Gill00%



R-John Resman00%















Kansas House of Representatives 123

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 15



CandidateVotes%
D-Pedro Rodriguez00%



R-John P. Wheeler Jr.00%















Member, State Board of Education 001

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 225



CandidateVotes%
D-Janet Waugh00%



R-Michael Powell00%















Member, State Board of Education 003

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 294



CandidateVotes%
D-Ruth E. Goff00%



R-Michelle Dombrosky00%















Member, State Board of Education 007

Precincts Reporting: 5 of 405



CandidateVotes%
D-James Hannon2,87154%



R-Ben Jones2,41846%



Sedgwick County









District Judge 18th District Division 4



CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Robb W. Rumsey Division 4Republican53,63997.10%
WRITE-IN Division 4Nonpartisan1,5952.90%
0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)





District Judge 18th District Division 5



CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Seth L. Rundle Division 5Republican52,79097.30%
WRITE-IN Division 5Nonpartisan1,4562.70%
0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)





District Judge 18th District Division 7



CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Joni Cole Division 7Democratic36,54146.60%
Rodger L. Woods Division 7Republican41,78353.30%
WRITE-IN Division 7Nonpartisan560.10%
0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)





District Judge 18th District Division 8



CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Richard “Rick” A. Macias Division 8Republican52,47197.50%
WRITE-IN Division 8Nonpartisan1,3692.50%
0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)





District Judge 18th District Division 15



CandidatePartyVotesPercent
David J. Kaufman Division 15Republican52,55197.70%
WRITE-IN Division 15Nonpartisan1,2622.30%
0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)





District Judge 18th District Division 17



CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Linda Kirby Division 17Republican52,35697.30%
WRITE-IN Division 17Nonpartisan1,4772.70%
0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)





District Judge 18th District Division 18



CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Faith AJ Maughan Division 18Republican52,37497.80%
WRITE-IN Division 18Nonpartisan1,1932.20%
0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)





District Judge 18th District Division 19



CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Michael Hoelscher Division 19Republican51,72297.80%
WRITE-IN Division 19Nonpartisan1,1572.20%
0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)





Court of Appeals Pos. 1





CandidateVotesPercent

Yes50,19377.50%

No14,60522.50%

0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)





Court of Appeals Pos. 5





CandidateVotesPercent

Yes50,87678.70%

No13,75621.30%

0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)





Court of Appeals Pos. 7





CandidateVotesPercent

Yes49,26777.70%

No14,16122.30%

0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)





Court of Appeals Pos. 10





CandidateVotesPercent

Yes50,88578.60%

No13,87921.40%

0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)





Court of Appeals Pos. 11





CandidateVotesPercent

Yes51,90980.10%

No12,91719.90%

0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)





Court of Appeals Pos. 12





CandidateVotesPercent

Yes42,10866.80%

No20,94833.20%

0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)





Court of Appeals Pos. 13





CandidateVotesPercent

Yes43,88669.20%

No19,53130.80%

0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)





State Board of Education Member 7th District



CandidatePartyVotesPercent
James Hannon 7th DistrictDemocratic3,01239.80%
Ben Jones 7th DistrictRepublican4,54660.10%
WRITE-IN 7th DistrictNonpartisan70.10%
0 of 33 precincts reported (0%)





County Commissioner 1st District



CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Renee Duxler 1st DistrictDemocratic9,35548.10%
Pete Meitzner 1st DistrictRepublican10,07151.80%
WRITE-IN 1st DistrictNonpartisan270.10%
0 of 54 precincts reported (0%)





County Commissioner 4th District



CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Lacey Cruse 4th DistrictDemocratic8,58155.90%
Richard Ranzau 4th DistrictRepublican6,75544.00%
WRITE-IN 4th DistrictNonpartisan250.20%
0 of 51 precincts reported (0%)





County Commissioner 5th District



CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Jim Howell 5th DistrictRepublican7,28054.90%
Jim Skelton 5th DistrictIndependent5,92444.70%
WRITE-IN 5th DistrictNonpartisan550.40%
0 of 53 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Afton





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Daryl E Stuhlsatz AftonRepublican38997.50%
WRITE-IN AftonNonpartisan102.50%
0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Attica





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Ann M Henderson AtticaRepublican39896.10%
WRITE-IN AtticaNonpartisan163.90%
0 of 7 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Eagle





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Mike Carmichael EagleRepublican6795.70%
WRITE-IN EagleNonpartisan34.30%
0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Erie





CandidateVotesPercent

WRITE-IN Erie7100.00%

0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Garden Plain





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Don Kerschen Garden PlainRepublican31698.40%
WRITE-IN Garden PlainNonpartisan51.60%
0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Grand River





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Leon Seiwert Grand RiverRepublican9893.30%
WRITE-IN Grand RiverNonpartisan76.70%
0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Grant





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Ivan Goering GrantRepublican32797.60%
WRITE-IN GrantNonpartisan82.40%
0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Greeley





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Mike Winter GreeleyRepublican8196.40%
WRITE-IN GreeleyNonpartisan33.60%
0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Gypsum





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Bill Bauck GypsumRepublican63997.90%
WRITE-IN GypsumNonpartisan142.10%
0 of 4 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Illinois





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
R. L. “Dick” Pelz IllinoisRepublican39999.00%
WRITE-IN IllinoisNonpartisan41.00%
0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Kechi





CandidateVotesPercent

WRITE-IN Kechi40100.00%

0 of 5 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Lincoln





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
A J Lanier LincolnRepublican7793.90%
WRITE-IN LincolnNonpartisan56.10%
0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Minneha





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Paula Jabara MinnehaRepublican73085.60%
WRITE-IN MinnehaNonpartisan12314.40%
0 of 9 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Morton





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Van Bolinger MortonRepublican22599.10%
WRITE-IN MortonNonpartisan20.90%
0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Ninnescah





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Max Tjaden NinnescahRepublican35198.30%
WRITE-IN NinnescahNonpartisan61.70%
0 of 2 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Ohio





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Donna Tibbits OhioRepublican22595.30%
WRITE-IN OhioNonpartisan114.70%
0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Park





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Bobby Jolly ParkDemocratic50893.40%
WRITE-IN ParkNonpartisan366.60%
0 of 4 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Payne





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Paul Matzek PayneRepublican19795.20%
WRITE-IN PayneNonpartisan104.80%
0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Riverside





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Greg A. Evans RiversideRepublican25197.70%
WRITE-IN RiversideNonpartisan62.30%
0 of 4 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Rockford





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Glena McCormac RockfordRepublican19964.20%
WRITE-IN RockfordNonpartisan11135.80%
0 of 2 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Salem





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Laura L. Adkins SalemRepublican64797.30%
WRITE-IN SalemNonpartisan182.70%
0 of 2 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Sherman





CandidateVotesPercent

WRITE-IN Sherman27100.00%

0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Union





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Clem Stroot UnionRepublican28898.30%
WRITE-IN UnionNonpartisan51.70%
0 of 2 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Valley Center





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
John Tucker Valley CenterRepublican18698.90%
WRITE-IN Valley CenterNonpartisan21.10%
0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Viola





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Donald Seiwert ViolaRepublican4395.60%
WRITE-IN ViolaNonpartisan24.40%
0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





Township Clerk Waco





CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Greg Winterscheidt WacoRepublican14297.90%
WRITE-IN WacoNonpartisan32.10%
0 of 4 precincts reported (0%)





City Mayor Colwich





CandidateVotesPercent

Terrence Spexarth Colwich6650.00%

Kevin John Dorritie Colwich6650.00%

WRITE-IN Colwich00.00%

0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





City Council At Large Colwich





CandidateVotesPercent

Angela Banz Colwich5526.40%

Tori Duling Colwich4823.10%

Terrie Nicholson Colwich8842.30%

WRITE-IN Colwich178.20%

0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





City Council Garden Plain





CandidateVotesPercent

Alan Youngers Garden Plain11231.40%

Paul E. McPhillips Sr Garden Plain257.00%

Jenny L. Zoglman Garden Plain10629.70%

Joe Fisher Garden Plain11030.80%

WRITE-IN Garden Plain41.10%

0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)





Rose Hill Historical Society Question USD 394



CandidateVotesPercent

Yes USD 39412333.50%

No USD 39424466.50%

0 of 2 precincts reported (0%)





  Comments  