Results from the 2018 Kansas general election (updated 7:50 p.m.)

Results from the Nov. 6, 2018 Kansas election. Results are incomplete and unofficial.
|United States House of Representatives 001
|Precincts Reporting: 29 of 1381
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Alan LaPolice
|13,139
|44%
|R-Roger Marshall
|16,884
|56%
|United States House of Representatives 002
|Precincts Reporting: 7 of 924
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Paul Davis
|17,902
|70%
|L-Kelly Standley
|845
|3%
|R-Steve Watkins
|6,775
|27%
|United States House of Representatives 003
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 628
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Sharice Davids
|607
|38%
|L-Chris Clemmons
|36
|2%
|R-Kevin Yoder
|966
|60%
|United States House of Representatives 004
|Precincts Reporting: 8 of 623
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-James A. Thompson
|38,315
|46%
|R-Ron Estes
|45,549
|54%
|Governor / Lt. Governor
|Precincts Reporting: 34 of 3556
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|i-Rick Kloos
|598
|1%
|i-Greg Orman
|7,753
|6%
|D-Laura Kelly
|71,452
|54%
|L-Jeff Caldwell
|1,648
|1%
|R-Kris Kobach
|50,226
|38%
|Secretary of State
|Precincts Reporting: 34 of 3556
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Brian “BAM” McClendon
|66,597
|51%
|L-Rob Hodgkinson
|3,549
|3%
|R-Scott Schwab
|59,721
|46%
|Attorney General
|Precincts Reporting: 34 of 3556
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Sarah G. Swain
|59,737
|46%
|R-Derek Schmidt
|69,841
|54%
|State Treasurer
|Precincts Reporting: 34 of 3556
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Marci Francisco
|63,984
|50%
|R-Jake LaTurner
|64,869
|50%
|Commissioner of Insurance
|Precincts Reporting: 33 of 3556
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Nathaniel McLaughlin
|54,800
|43%
|R-Vicki Schmidt
|71,705
|57%
|Kansas Senate 013
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 109
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Bryan Hoffman
|0
|0%
|L-Sam Habjan
|0
|0%
|R-Richard Hilderbrand
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 002
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 50
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Adam J. Lusker Sr.
|0
|0%
|R-Kenneth Collins
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 003
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 22
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Monica Murnan
|0
|0%
|R-Terry Calloway
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 004
|Precincts Reporting: 3 of 32
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Lawrence Forbach
|206
|29%
|R-Trevor Jacobs
|496
|71%
|Kansas House of Representatives 005
|Precincts Reporting: 4 of 36
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Lassey Murphy
|328
|30%
|R-Mark Samsel
|761
|70%
|Kansas House of Representatives 008
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 18
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Michele Lobitz
|0
|0%
|R-Chris Croft
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 014
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 21
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Angela Justus Schweller
|0
|0%
|R-Charlotte Esau
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 015
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 13
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Chris Haulmark
|0
|0%
|R-John Toplikar
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 016
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 17
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Cindy Holscher
|0
|0%
|R-Susan “Sue” Huff
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 017
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 18
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Laura Smith-Everett
|0
|0%
|L-Michael Kerner
|0
|0%
|R-Tom Cox
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 018
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 18
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Cindy Neighbor
|0
|0%
|R-Eric Jenkins
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 019
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 21
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Stephen Wyatt
|0
|0%
|R-Stephanie S. Clayton
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 020
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 19
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Becky Barber
|0
|0%
|R-Jan H. Kessinger
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 023
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 15
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Susan Ruiz
|0
|0%
|R-Linda Gallagher
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 025
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 35
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Rui Xu
|0
|0%
|R-Melissa A. Rooker
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 026
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 46
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Deann Mitchell
|0
|0%
|R-Adam Thomas
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 027
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 25
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Nicole Rome
|0
|0%
|R-Sean E. Tarwater Sr.
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 028
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Brian Clausen
|0
|0%
|R-Kellie Warren
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 029
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 17
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Brett Parker
|0
|0%
|L-Robert Firestone
|0
|0%
|R-James Todd
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 030
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 18
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Brandon Woodard
|0
|0%
|R-Wendy Bingesser
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 033
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 17
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Tom Burroughs
|0
|0%
|L-Jason Conley
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 036
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 19
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Kathy Wolfe Moore
|0
|0%
|R-Chiquita C. Coggs
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 038
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 27
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Stuart W. Sweeney
|0
|0%
|R-Willie Dove
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 039
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Michael Bolton
|0
|0%
|R-Owen Donohoe
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 040
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 11
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Debbie Deere
|0
|0%
|R-David W. French
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 041
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Jeff Pittman
|0
|0%
|R-Tony Barton
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 042
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 17
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Thea Perry
|0
|0%
|R-Jim Karleskint
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 043
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 36
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Pamela Finley
|0
|0%
|R-Bill Sutton
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 045
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 30
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Mike Amyx
|0
|0%
|R-Cynthia Smith
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 047
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 19
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-George D. Hanna
|0
|0%
|R-Ronald B. Ellis
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 048
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-David L. Benson
|0
|0%
|R-Abraham Rafie
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 049
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 12
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Darnell W. Hunt
|0
|0%
|R-Megan Lynn
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 050
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 26
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Down River Dan Brennan
|0
|0%
|R-Fred C. Patton
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 051
|Precincts Reporting: 3 of 31
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Noah L. Wright
|731
|43%
|R-Ron Highland
|955
|57%
|Kansas House of Representatives 052
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 31
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Toni Scalia
|0
|0%
|R-Brenda S. Dietrich
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 054
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 26
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Sarah Coats
|0
|0%
|R-Ken Corbet
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 056
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 29
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Virgil Weigel
|0
|0%
|R-Michael J. Snowden
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 059
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 24
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-John Hall
|522
|32%
|R-Blaine Finch
|1,119
|68%
|Kansas House of Representatives 062
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 54
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Melvin L. Baker
|0
|0%
|R-Randy Garber
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 066
|Precincts Reporting: 2 of 19
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Sydney Carlin
|2,095
|80%
|L-Edgar Chambers
|526
|20%
|Kansas House of Representatives 067
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 23
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Alex Van Dyke
|1,880
|40%
|R-Tom Phillips
|2,790
|60%
|Kansas House of Representatives 069
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 19
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Gerrett Morris
|0
|0%
|R-J.R. Claeys
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 070
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 44
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Jo Schwartz
|0
|0%
|R-John E Barker
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 072
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 20
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Tim Hodge
|0
|0%
|R-Steven G. Kelly
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 078
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 20
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Jason K Darby
|0
|0%
|R-Ron Ryckman
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 079
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 29
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Ed Trimmer
|0
|0%
|R-Cheryl Helmer
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 081
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Shala Perez
|1,031
|35%
|R-Blake Carpenter
|1,928
|65%
|Kansas House of Representatives 082
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 17
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Danette Harris
|1,657
|40%
|R-Jesse Burris
|2,537
|61%
|Kansas House of Representatives 083
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Henry Helgerson
|1,709
|64%
|R-David J. Robbins
|969
|36%
|Kansas House of Representatives 085
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 12
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Monica Marks
|2,585
|51%
|R-Michael Capps
|2,513
|49%
|Kansas House of Representatives 086
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Jim Ward
|1,515
|64%
|R-Jim Price
|851
|36%
|Kansas House of Representatives 091
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 16
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|L-David Loomis
|1,120
|26%
|R-Emil M. Bergquist
|3,227
|74%
|Kansas House of Representatives 093
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 18
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Clifton Beck
|1,234
|33%
|R-J.C. Moore
|2,561
|68%
|Kansas House of Representatives 094
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Dan Stiffler
|2,128
|41%
|R-Leo G. Delperdang
|3,046
|59%
|Kansas House of Representatives 097
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 13
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Rebecca Jenek
|0
|0%
|R-Nick J. Hoheisel
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 098
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 15
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Steven G. Crum
|0
|0%
|R-Ron Howard
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 099
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 15
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Kristi Kirk
|0
|0%
|R-Susan Humphries
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 100
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 12
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Jennifer Winn
|0
|0%
|R-Daniel Hawkins
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 107
|Precincts Reporting: 2 of 85
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|L-Bryan Bombardier
|196
|20%
|R-Susan L Concannon
|800
|80%
|Kansas House of Representatives 110
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 70
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Kim Thomas
|110
|35%
|R-Ken Rahjes
|209
|66%
|Kansas House of Representatives 111
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 24
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Eber Phelps
|1,308
|53%
|R-Barbara K. Wasinger
|1,172
|47%
|Kansas House of Representatives 113
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 55
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-David W. Curtis
|0
|0%
|R-Greg Lewis
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 114
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 63
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Shanna Henry
|0
|0%
|R-Jack Thimesch
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 120
|Precincts Reporting: 2 of 88
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Jerry Hill
|302
|24%
|R-Adam Smith
|976
|76%
|Kansas House of Representatives 121
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 23
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Nick Gill
|0
|0%
|R-John Resman
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 123
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 15
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Pedro Rodriguez
|0
|0%
|R-John P. Wheeler Jr.
|0
|0%
|Member, State Board of Education 001
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 225
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Janet Waugh
|0
|0%
|R-Michael Powell
|0
|0%
|Member, State Board of Education 003
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 294
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Ruth E. Goff
|0
|0%
|R-Michelle Dombrosky
|0
|0%
|Member, State Board of Education 007
|Precincts Reporting: 5 of 405
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-James Hannon
|2,871
|54%
|R-Ben Jones
|2,418
|46%
|District Judge 18th District Division 4
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Robb W. Rumsey Division 4
|Republican
|53,639
|97.10%
|WRITE-IN Division 4
|Nonpartisan
|1,595
|2.90%
|0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)
|District Judge 18th District Division 5
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Seth L. Rundle Division 5
|Republican
|52,790
|97.30%
|WRITE-IN Division 5
|Nonpartisan
|1,456
|2.70%
|0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)
|District Judge 18th District Division 7
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Cole Division 7
|Democratic
|36,541
|46.60%
|Rodger L. Woods Division 7
|Republican
|41,783
|53.30%
|WRITE-IN Division 7
|Nonpartisan
|56
|0.10%
|0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)
|District Judge 18th District Division 8
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Richard “Rick” A. Macias Division 8
|Republican
|52,471
|97.50%
|WRITE-IN Division 8
|Nonpartisan
|1,369
|2.50%
|0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)
|District Judge 18th District Division 15
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|David J. Kaufman Division 15
|Republican
|52,551
|97.70%
|WRITE-IN Division 15
|Nonpartisan
|1,262
|2.30%
|0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)
|District Judge 18th District Division 17
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Linda Kirby Division 17
|Republican
|52,356
|97.30%
|WRITE-IN Division 17
|Nonpartisan
|1,477
|2.70%
|0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)
|District Judge 18th District Division 18
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Faith AJ Maughan Division 18
|Republican
|52,374
|97.80%
|WRITE-IN Division 18
|Nonpartisan
|1,193
|2.20%
|0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)
|District Judge 18th District Division 19
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Michael Hoelscher Division 19
|Republican
|51,722
|97.80%
|WRITE-IN Division 19
|Nonpartisan
|1,157
|2.20%
|0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)
|Court of Appeals Pos. 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|50,193
|77.50%
|No
|14,605
|22.50%
|0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)
|Court of Appeals Pos. 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|50,876
|78.70%
|No
|13,756
|21.30%
|0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)
|Court of Appeals Pos. 7
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|49,267
|77.70%
|No
|14,161
|22.30%
|0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)
|Court of Appeals Pos. 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|50,885
|78.60%
|No
|13,879
|21.40%
|0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)
|Court of Appeals Pos. 11
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|51,909
|80.10%
|No
|12,917
|19.90%
|0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)
|Court of Appeals Pos. 12
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|42,108
|66.80%
|No
|20,948
|33.20%
|0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)
|Court of Appeals Pos. 13
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|43,886
|69.20%
|No
|19,531
|30.80%
|0 of 259 precincts reported (0%)
|State Board of Education Member 7th District
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|James Hannon 7th District
|Democratic
|3,012
|39.80%
|Ben Jones 7th District
|Republican
|4,546
|60.10%
|WRITE-IN 7th District
|Nonpartisan
|7
|0.10%
|0 of 33 precincts reported (0%)
|County Commissioner 1st District
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Renee Duxler 1st District
|Democratic
|9,355
|48.10%
|Pete Meitzner 1st District
|Republican
|10,071
|51.80%
|WRITE-IN 1st District
|Nonpartisan
|27
|0.10%
|0 of 54 precincts reported (0%)
|County Commissioner 4th District
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Lacey Cruse 4th District
|Democratic
|8,581
|55.90%
|Richard Ranzau 4th District
|Republican
|6,755
|44.00%
|WRITE-IN 4th District
|Nonpartisan
|25
|0.20%
|0 of 51 precincts reported (0%)
|County Commissioner 5th District
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Jim Howell 5th District
|Republican
|7,280
|54.90%
|Jim Skelton 5th District
|Independent
|5,924
|44.70%
|WRITE-IN 5th District
|Nonpartisan
|55
|0.40%
|0 of 53 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Afton
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Daryl E Stuhlsatz Afton
|Republican
|389
|97.50%
|WRITE-IN Afton
|Nonpartisan
|10
|2.50%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Attica
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Ann M Henderson Attica
|Republican
|398
|96.10%
|WRITE-IN Attica
|Nonpartisan
|16
|3.90%
|0 of 7 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Eagle
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Mike Carmichael Eagle
|Republican
|67
|95.70%
|WRITE-IN Eagle
|Nonpartisan
|3
|4.30%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Erie
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|WRITE-IN Erie
|7
|100.00%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Garden Plain
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Don Kerschen Garden Plain
|Republican
|316
|98.40%
|WRITE-IN Garden Plain
|Nonpartisan
|5
|1.60%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Grand River
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Leon Seiwert Grand River
|Republican
|98
|93.30%
|WRITE-IN Grand River
|Nonpartisan
|7
|6.70%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Grant
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Ivan Goering Grant
|Republican
|327
|97.60%
|WRITE-IN Grant
|Nonpartisan
|8
|2.40%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Greeley
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Mike Winter Greeley
|Republican
|81
|96.40%
|WRITE-IN Greeley
|Nonpartisan
|3
|3.60%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Gypsum
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Bill Bauck Gypsum
|Republican
|639
|97.90%
|WRITE-IN Gypsum
|Nonpartisan
|14
|2.10%
|0 of 4 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Illinois
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|R. L. “Dick” Pelz Illinois
|Republican
|399
|99.00%
|WRITE-IN Illinois
|Nonpartisan
|4
|1.00%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Kechi
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|WRITE-IN Kechi
|40
|100.00%
|0 of 5 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Lincoln
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|A J Lanier Lincoln
|Republican
|77
|93.90%
|WRITE-IN Lincoln
|Nonpartisan
|5
|6.10%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Minneha
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Paula Jabara Minneha
|Republican
|730
|85.60%
|WRITE-IN Minneha
|Nonpartisan
|123
|14.40%
|0 of 9 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Morton
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Van Bolinger Morton
|Republican
|225
|99.10%
|WRITE-IN Morton
|Nonpartisan
|2
|0.90%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Ninnescah
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Max Tjaden Ninnescah
|Republican
|351
|98.30%
|WRITE-IN Ninnescah
|Nonpartisan
|6
|1.70%
|0 of 2 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Ohio
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Donna Tibbits Ohio
|Republican
|225
|95.30%
|WRITE-IN Ohio
|Nonpartisan
|11
|4.70%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Park
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Bobby Jolly Park
|Democratic
|508
|93.40%
|WRITE-IN Park
|Nonpartisan
|36
|6.60%
|0 of 4 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Payne
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Paul Matzek Payne
|Republican
|197
|95.20%
|WRITE-IN Payne
|Nonpartisan
|10
|4.80%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Riverside
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Greg A. Evans Riverside
|Republican
|251
|97.70%
|WRITE-IN Riverside
|Nonpartisan
|6
|2.30%
|0 of 4 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Rockford
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Glena McCormac Rockford
|Republican
|199
|64.20%
|WRITE-IN Rockford
|Nonpartisan
|111
|35.80%
|0 of 2 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Salem
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Laura L. Adkins Salem
|Republican
|647
|97.30%
|WRITE-IN Salem
|Nonpartisan
|18
|2.70%
|0 of 2 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Sherman
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|WRITE-IN Sherman
|27
|100.00%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Union
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Clem Stroot Union
|Republican
|288
|98.30%
|WRITE-IN Union
|Nonpartisan
|5
|1.70%
|0 of 2 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Valley Center
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|John Tucker Valley Center
|Republican
|186
|98.90%
|WRITE-IN Valley Center
|Nonpartisan
|2
|1.10%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Viola
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Donald Seiwert Viola
|Republican
|43
|95.60%
|WRITE-IN Viola
|Nonpartisan
|2
|4.40%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|Township Clerk Waco
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Greg Winterscheidt Waco
|Republican
|142
|97.90%
|WRITE-IN Waco
|Nonpartisan
|3
|2.10%
|0 of 4 precincts reported (0%)
|City Mayor Colwich
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Terrence Spexarth Colwich
|66
|50.00%
|Kevin John Dorritie Colwich
|66
|50.00%
|WRITE-IN Colwich
|0
|0.00%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|City Council At Large Colwich
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Angela Banz Colwich
|55
|26.40%
|Tori Duling Colwich
|48
|23.10%
|Terrie Nicholson Colwich
|88
|42.30%
|WRITE-IN Colwich
|17
|8.20%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|City Council Garden Plain
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Alan Youngers Garden Plain
|112
|31.40%
|Paul E. McPhillips Sr Garden Plain
|25
|7.00%
|Jenny L. Zoglman Garden Plain
|106
|29.70%
|Joe Fisher Garden Plain
|110
|30.80%
|WRITE-IN Garden Plain
|4
|1.10%
|0 of 1 precincts reported (0%)
|Rose Hill Historical Society Question USD 394
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes USD 394
|123
|33.50%
|No USD 394
|244
|66.50%
|0 of 2 precincts reported (0%)
Comments