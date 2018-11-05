Voters line up for last hours of early voting Monday. Here’s how to vote on Tuesday

Read Next
The polls are open from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re in line by 7 p.m., you must be allowed to vote. Polls in Sedgwick County will open earlier, at 6 a.m.
To find your polling place in Kansas, go to https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/Home.do
Click on the polling place tab and then enter your county, address and ZIP code to find out where to vote.
To check your overall voter registration, to make sure you are in fact registered to vote, go to https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/RegistrantSearch.do
You will need to show photo identification when your arrive. Common forms of ID include a driver’s license, a U.S. passport, a concealed carry permit, or a student ID from an accredited post-secondary institution in Kansas.
For a full list of acceptable ID, go to: http://www.gotvoterid.com/valid-photo-ids.html#idlist
If there’s a question about whether you can vote and election workers won’t give you a provisional ballot, ask to speak to the election commissioner.
You can call the Sedgwick County Election Commissioner’s office at 316-660-7100.
Other groups may also be able to help you.
The Kansas Democratic Party voter hotline: 833-2-VOTEKS (83570) or email election@kansasdems.org
Kansas Republican Party headquarters: (785) 234-3456
Election Protection Coalition: 866-OUR-VOTE provides assistance in English, 888-VE-Y-VOTA provides bilingual assistance in English and Spanish, 888-API-VOTE provides assistance in Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Begali, Hindi, Urdu and Tagalog
The Election Protection Coalition numbers are being promoted by the American Civil Liberties Union, League of Women Voters and other groups.
And if you see or experience problems at the polls on Election Day, you can call The Eagle at 316-268-6762 or email tips@wichitaeagle.com.
