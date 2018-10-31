Polls show Kobach, Kelly in close race as election approaches

Two new polls in the race for Kansas governor show an incredibly tight race but give different candidates the edge.
Democrat Laura Kelly holds a small lead over Republican Kris Kobach in one poll. In the other, Kobach leads by a smaller margin.
Kelly, a Topeka state senator, holds a 2-point lead over Kobach, the secretary of state, among likely voters in a poll that commissioned by Thomson Reuters and the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics and conducted by research firm Ipsos.
In an Emerson College poll, Kobach holds a 1-point lead over Kelly. The college has been polling key races across the country for months.
The polls add to a series of surveys throughout the fall that have shown a close race, with the two candidates always within the poll’s margin of error or credibility interval.
Kelly’s lead in the Ipsos poll is within the poll’s credibility interval of plus or minus 3.6 percent for likely voters. Ipsos surveyed 2,002 adults between Oct. 17 and Oct. 27 using an online panel.
In the Ipsos poll, Kelly has 43 percent support compared with 41 percent for Kobach among respondents who are likely voters. Independent Greg Orman has 9 percent support, the same level of support he has had in past polls.
The poll indicates 5 percent of respondents said they don’t know who they will vote for, while 2 percent plan to cast ballots for other people.
In the Emerson poll, Kobach has 44 percent support compared with 43 percent for Kelly. Orman stands at 8 percent, with 4 percent of respondents undecided.
The margin of error for the Emerson poll is plus or minus 3.3 percent. Emerson surveyed 976 people using a combination of phone and online interviews.
As the campaigns have entered the homestretch, Kelly and Kobach have stuck to familiar themes.
Kobach – known for taking a hard line on immigration enforcement – on Monday applauded Gov. Jeff Colyer’s decision to dispatch Kansas National Guard soldiers to the southern border as President Donald Trump continues to talk about a caravan of migrants slowly making its way toward the United States.
Kelly on Tuesday pressed Kobach over his position on school funding. Kelly has emphasized education throughout her campaign.
Immigration and education are areas of strength for both respective candidates, according to the Ipsos poll.
Thirty-nine percent of respondents said Kobach is the better candidate on immigration, compared with 34 percent for Kelly. On education, 47 percent said Kelly was the better candidate, while 27 percent named Kobach.
Kelly held a lead on healthcare, the environment and social issues while Kobach led on law and order, and jobs.
Separately, 53 percent of respondents expressed some degree of support for President Donald Trump. Forty-six percent expressed some level of disapproval.
The poll also found that 53 percent of respondents supported Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court while 40 percent opposed it.
