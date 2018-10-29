Surge in Democrats powers early voting bump in Sedgwick County

Voter passion appears to be powering a substantial increase in turnout over the first week of advanced voting, leading up to next week’s general election when Sedgwick County voters will help choose a governor, congressman and three county commissioners.
As of Friday, 2,949 citizens had cast ballots at the county election office, up from 1,009 who voted in the first week of the 2014 election, the last time Kansans picked a governor, according to records provided by Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman. Voting opens at 16 satellite sites on Tuesday.
Turnout has surged especially among Democrats.
Democrats voting in the first week jumped from 291 in 2014 to 1,128 this year.
Republican voting also jumped, but by a smaller percentage, from 572 at this point in 2014 to 1,410 this year.
To put that in perspective, 57 percent of the first-week voters in 2014 were Republicans. This year, it’s 48 percent.
Democrats made up 29 percent of the first-week voters in 2014, but they’re 38 percent this time around.
Lehman noted that this year’s first-week voting turnout numbers are spread over five days, as opposed to three in the past.
But there has been a genuine increase in voting, she said.
In 2010, no first-week voting day brought more than 250 people to the polls. In 2014, the biggest day was just under 400.
This year, the lowest voting day was 523 and the highest, 656.
“If you’re looking at those days (one at a time) it’s a significant difference,” Lehman said.
Lehman said her office has also seen a major influx of new people registering to vote.
Since Sept. 1, the office has processed 18,774 registration applications, compared with 9,982 over the same period in 2014 and 12,527 in 2010.
Lehman said she’s expecting higher turnout than the 52 percent in recent governor elections. And even if the percentage doesn’t rise, there will still be more voters total.
“The reality is we have 27,000 more registered voters than we did in 2014,” she said.
For this election, the total eligible voting population will be 302,631.
Voters leaving the polls Monday gave varying reasons why they showed up early this year, some practical, some political.
Henry Hughes, a Wichita truck driver, said he voted early just because of the variable schedule his job demands.
“It makes it easier on me,” he said. “You can get in and get out and beat all the crowds.”
Julie Dizazzo, also a Wichitan, said she came early because she expects heavy turnout later and “this election is very important to me.”
“I’m tired of liberals. I’m tired of the hate. I’m tired of the news media that fuels a lot of it,” she said. “I don’t like (President) Trump, but I like his job performance.”
She declined to say how she voted on any state candidates, but added, “I’m a die-hard conservative so that should tell you.”
Jay Crayton, a physical education teacher and basketball, track and cross-country coach in the Wichita school district, said he voted early because he had some extra time Monday in his tight schedule of morning workouts and after-school sports.
He said he wanted to make sure he voted because two Democratic candidates — congressional hopeful James Thompson and County Commission challenger Lacey Cruse — had spoken at his church and “I liked what I heard.”
Starting Tuesday, advanced voting opens at 16 other locations in addition to the downtown election office:
Each site will be open noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Unlike on Election Day, voters can go to any of the advance sites. On Election Day, Nov. 6, voters must go to their assigned polling place.
The satellite advance voting sites are:
▪ Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire.
▪ Goddard Pathway Church, 18800 W. Kellogg, Goddard.
▪ Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas, Wichita.
▪ Greenwich Road Church of Christ, 1746 S. Greenwich, Wichita.
▪ Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave., Haysville.
▪ Independent Living Center, 3033 W. 2nd St. North, Wichita.
▪ Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian, Wichita.
▪ Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North, Wichita.
▪ Reformation Lutheran Church, 7601 E. 13th St., Wichita.
▪ Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St., Wichita.
▪ Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 S. Oliver, Wichita.
▪ St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 2555 Hyacinth Lane, Wichita
▪ Valley Center Community Church, 314 Clay, Valley Center.
▪ Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central, Wichita.
▪ Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby.
