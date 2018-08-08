Wichita lawmaker paid three years of back taxes one week before losing on Election Day

Kansas Rep. John Whitmer said a mailer sent out last week by opponent JC Moore told “a bunch of lies” about him not paying his property taxes.
Property tax records show that Whitmer was behind on payments for three years — until he paid them off last week, on the same day that Moore says he sent his mailer.
“When he became aware of it I think he went and paid,” Moore said Wednesday morning after defeating Whitmer in their Republican primary in House District 93 by about 50 votes.
Whitmer paid half of his taxes for 2015, the total amount for 2016 and the total amount for 2017 on July 31, according to tax records.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Whitmer disputed the idea that he had paid them after Moore posted about the taxes on his Facebook page.
“It was one of those we’ve been meaning to get to and finally I was like I’d better get to it and get it taken care of, so I went and took care of it,” Whitmer said.
Moore’s mailer cites Whitmer’s voting record, then says, “Mr. Whitmer is a little vague about where he lives.”
“Though he claims to be a tax watchdog, his property once went into foreclosure for failure to pay his state taxes and public records show he is currently three years behind on his property taxes,” the mailer says.
Moore said he had the mailer printed on July 27, before payment was posted for Whitmer’s taxes.
According to Sedgwick County’s website, real estate taxes are due at November 1 each year. A two-payment option is available. If the first-half taxes are paid by December 20, the second-half tax payment is due by May 10 of the following year, before interest begins to accrue.
Interest had accrued for all three of the tax years Whitmer paid off last week. The second payment for 2015, the earliest year, would have been due in May 2016.
“I’ve had enough of the personal attacks at this point,” Whitmer said when The Eagle told him that tax records showed three years had been paid late. “We paid it. It’s paid in full. That’s actually all I really want to say on the matter.”
Whitmer confirmed that his house faced foreclosure in 2010 before he worked out a deal with the mortgage company.
“We’ve never declared bankruptcy, they never actually foreclosed on our home, but the recession was brutal. We’ve struggled with finances like many people have. … How is that relevant? That’s a personal attack,” Whitmer said.
Moore said he included the information about owed taxes on the mailer since Whitmer portrays himself as a tax watchdog who wants to lower taxes.
“I just thought that was pretty inconsistent that he had not paid his own,” Moore said. “I just thought I’d call people’s attention to that among other things.”
