How persistence paid off for Linda Kirby in quest for Sedgwick County judgeship

The fourth time was the charm for Linda Kirby.
Kirby — a four-time candidate for a Sedgwick County District Court judgeship — soundly won a four-way race Tuesday night in the Republican primary for Division 17. Kirby, running for a seat that is opening because of a judge’s upcoming retirement, doesn’t face an opponent in the November general election.
Rodger Woods dominated in the other contested Republican primary for a Sedgwick County judgeship. Woods will face Democrat Joni Cole in the general election.
Both Kirby and Woods received endorsements from Kansans for Life, a group that opposes abortion.
Kirby’s next closest opponent, David Lowden, listed endorsements from a wide swath of the legal and law enforcement community, including District Attorney Marc Bennett, a number of retired judges and the Wichita police and firefighter PACs.
Kirby couldn’t be reached after her win, but Lowden said he wanted to congratulate her. Lowden said he admired Kirby’s persistence as a judicial candidate.
According to unofficial vote counts for all precincts, Kirby took just shy of 50 percent of the votes; Lowden had about 31 percent; Scott Anderson had about 13 percent; and Richard Paugh, about 6 percent.
Mark Gietzen, president of the Kansas Republican Assembly, said this is the first time the group had endorsed Kirby. His view of her, Gietzen said, was that “she was going to be incorruptible” as a judge. He also liked that she is “pro-life,” he said. The fact that she had run before and had name recognition also probably helped her campaign, Gietzen said. In the other race, Woods won almost 74 percent of the vote against Jon Von Achen.
In all, seven candidates were running for the Division 7 and Division 17 seats that will be opening with the retirements of Judge Ben Burgess and Judge Joe Kisner.
Meanwhile, six other current Sedgwick County District Court judges are unopposed in the primary and general elections. They are Michael Hoelscher, David Kaufman, Richard Macias, Faith Maughan, Robb Rumsey and Seth Rundle.
Judicial races don’t usually draw much attention, but judges’ decisions have profound impact on people’s lives. They oversee trials stemming from horrific crimes. They referee divorces, child custody and lawsuits.
The November election will feature Woods, a 48-year-old Republican, against Cole, a 45-year-old Democrat.
For four years, Woods represented clients in criminal and civil cases in Reno and Sedgwick counties. He now serves as district counsel and in constituent services for the Fourth Congressional District. His work includes giving legal advice to the district director in his office and helping veterans and military members navigate the Veterans Administration and other agencies.
Cole says that political party affiliation has little, if any, impact on a judge’s actions, and she downplays party labels. Becoming a judge has “always kind of been a life pursuit,” Cole says. Since October 2016, she has been legal counsel for El Dorado Correctional Facility. The job includes representing the state in lawsuits filed by prisoners. She also has worked in private practice on a variety of cases, including criminal defense work, business litigation and juvenile cases.
Kirby, the other winner Tuesday, has been a practicing attorney for 29 years and has experience in civil disputes, family and probate issues and juvenile cases. “I have seen the need in our court for judges who understand those areas,” Kirby says. “I genuinely believe the people who are not criminals need judges who have spent time listening to clients and … helping guide them through the legal process.”
Her closest opponent, Lowden, 51, touted his 26 years as a prosecutor. He is a senior assistant district attorney in the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. He heads the unit that handles appeals in criminal cases. He is prosecuting one of Wichita’s most notorious criminal cases — the 2000 murders of four people by Reginald and Jonathan Carr — on appeal.
Comments