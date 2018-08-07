Updated 10:01 p.m.: Kirby, Woods win judicial races

Updated at 10:01 p.m.: Linda Kirby — a four-time candidate — and Rodger Woods won in their races for Sedgwick County judgeships.
Both candidates had received endorsements from Kansans for Life, a group that opposes abortion.
Kirby’s next closest opponent, David Lowden, listed endorsements from a wide swath of the legal and law enforcement community, including District Attorney Marc Bennett, a number of retired judges and the Wichita police and firefighter PACs.
In all, seven candidates were running for the Division 7 and Division 17 seats that will be opening with the retirements of Judge Ben Burgess and Judge Joe Kisner.
In the Division 7 Republican primary, Rodger Woods kept a three-to-one margin over Jon Von Achen. The winner will face Democrat Joni Cole in the November general election.
In the Division 17 Republican primary, the candidates were Scott Anderson, Linda Kirby, David Lowden and Richard Paugh. There is no Democratic or third-party candidate.
Meanwhile, six other current Sedgwick County District Court judges are unopposed in the primary and general elections. They are Michael Hoelscher, David Kaufman, Richard Macias, Faith Maughan, Robb Rumsey and Seth Rundle.
Judicial races don’t typically draw much attention, but judges’ decisions have profound impact on people’s lives. They oversee trials stemming from horrific crimes. They referee divorces, child custody and lawsuits.
Division 7
—Von Achen, 44, spent five years as a municipal judge in Kiowa and Winfield. He says he was committed to making sure that all sides had a voice in court and that his rulings were fully explained. He has been an attorney for more than 17 years and is now in private practice. “I won’t lose sight of what it’s like to be sitting next to someone in court having to explain to them what the judge just said,” Von Achen said.
—Woods, 48, says he has wide legal experience. For four years, he represented clients in criminal and civil cases in Reno and Sedgwick counties. He now serves as district counsel and in constituent services for the Fourth Congressional District. His work includes giving legal advice to the district director in his office and helping veterans and military members navigate the Veterans Administration and other agencies.
—Cole, 45, is the only Democratic candidate. She says that political party affiliation has little, if any, impact on a judge’s actions, and she downplays party labels. Becoming a judge has “always kind of been a life pursuit,” Cole says. Since October 2016, she has been legal counsel for El Dorado Correctional Facility. The job includes representing the state in lawsuits filed by prisoners. She also has worked in private practice on a variety of cases, including criminal defense work, business litigation and juvenile cases.
Division 17
—Anderson says most judges are ex-prosecutors and that it’s time to bring “a little bit of balance back to the bench.” For the past five years, he has been a Sedgwick County public defender. Before that, he was a Wichita municipal prosecutor. Anderson, 36, is the youngest candidate, and he argues that he would bring a fresh, contemporary outlook. Also, he says, “I’m the only candidate that can bring current trial experience to the bench.”
—Kirby is running for judge in Sedgwick County for the fourth time. She has been a practicing attorney for 29 years and has experience in civil disputes, family and probate issues and juvenile cases. “I have seen the need in our court for judges who understand those areas,” Kirby says. “I genuinely believe the people who are not criminals need judges who have spent time listening to clients and … helping guide them through the legal process.”
—Lowden, 51, touts his 26 years as a prosecutor. He is a senior assistant district attorney in the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. He heads the unit that handles appeals in criminal cases. He also assists fellow attorneys working on the trial-court level. He is prosecuting one of Wichita’s most notorious criminal cases — the 2000 murders of four people by Reginald and Jonathan Carr — on appeal. Lowden says he can “bring a perspective to the bench that no one else has.”
—Paugh, 53, has been in private practice for three and a half years. Before that, he served as a contractual adviser for IMA Financial Group. He worked in the business sector before pursuing law school. “I think that most people that have worked with me think that I’m a fair person,” he says.
Comments