Former Kansas City area Congressional candidate will run for treasurer in Kansas

Sara Hart Weir, former president of the National Down Syndrome Society, speaks at the Republican candidates debate for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District on July 14, 2020.
Sara Hart Weir, former president of the National Down Syndrome Society, speaks at the Republican candidates debate for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District on July 14, 2020. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

Sara Hart Weir, a former candidate for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District seat, has joined the field of contenders for state treasurer.

Weir, former CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society, announced her campaign for the office Monday morning.

“As Treasurer, I will bring a conservative, outsider approach to problem-solving,” she said in an email to supporters.

Weir is seeking the post a year after she lost the GOP nomination to run against Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids. She finished second in a five-way primary, trailing former Cerner executive Amanda Adkins by eight points in 2020.

Weir is the fourth Kansas Republican who has announced plans to compete for the chance to challenge incumbent Lynn Rogers. The Democratic former Lieutenant Governor was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly after U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner was elected to Congress.

Other candidates include State Sen. Caryn Tyson, from Parker, State Rep. Steven Johnson, from Assaria, and former economist at the conservative Kansas Policy Institute, Michael Austin.

