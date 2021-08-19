Threatening antivax posters found across the street from Wichita high school

This threatening poster was found across the street from Wichita West High School. It reads, “This is your defense against mandatory forced vaccines.”

Posters with disinformation about vaccines, including one featuring an automatic rifle, were posted across the street from Wichita West High School this week.

The poster with the silhouette of a firearm reads, “This is your defense against mandatory vaccines.” Another warns that “COVID-19 vaccines are deadly dangerous” and goes on to list false vaccine side effects.

West High teacher Nick Green said he found the two posters stuck to telephone poles just west of school grounds on Wednesday. He also found a sticker of someone in a clown wig wearing a mask and another with a vaccine crossed out that says, “My body, my choice” stuck to signs on school grounds.

West High Principal Mark Jolliffe said security is closely monitoring school grounds.

“We’re doing what we can security-wise to try to figure out who’s putting it up,” Jolliffe said. “We’ll do what we do every day and just continue to monitor. Obviously, they shouldn’t be putting it on school property.”

As a social studies teacher, Green said he’s taken the opportunity to speak to each of his classes about how propaganda has been used throughout history.

“What I start with is that history is a story, and what happens if the story that I tell them is incomplete or if there are pieces missing,” Green said.

“We talk about the importance of making sure we get the biggest possible picture with the most pieces to that story, and then we talk about how easy it is to manipulate that story.”

Green said he makes sure to tell his students that he doesn’t have the authority to make them get vaccinated or even wear masks, which are “strongly recommended” in Wichita Public Schools.

He said he spends time debunking each vaccine myth on the poster individually.

“When we get to a particular myth, I explain where that myth came from and then why it’s wrong. We just sort of unpack each one of these,” Green said.

“After I’ve gone through all of it and unpacked the false parts, the parts that are true but are presented poorly, after we’ve talked about all that, I give them where I got all that information. I’m open with my sources on it so that way, if they want to check that, they can.”

Green said students have been receptive to the conversation, and he always makes sure to take time for students to ask any questions they may have about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

“One of the last things I say is, if you choose not to get the vaccine, that’s you. That’s a personal choice,” Green said. “We put a lot of emphasis on personal choice. The only thing I want to make sure is that you don’t make that decision based on this information, because this information is false.”

District spokesperson Susan Arensman said safety is a top priority in Wichita schools.

“We always have lots of trusted adults that are out making sure students are safe. That’s what we do every day,” Arensman said.

She said all schools have security cameras but that there’s not much that can be done other than remove messaging close to school grounds.

“The thing is, especially if it’s out across the street from the school, it can be anybody. It could be somebody from the community,” Arensman said.

According to an email sent to parents of Wichita students Wednesday, the Sedgwick County Health Department plans to start hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics at district high schools.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine, but underage students must be able to provide parental consent.

“For students ages 12-15, a parent must accompany the student in order to grant permission for the student to receive the vaccine,” the email reads. “Students ages 16-17 may bring an ID with their date of birth (driver’s license) and parents will be called to confirm consent.”