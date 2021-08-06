Former Kansas House candidate selected to fill seat vacated by Ron Howard’s death

Cyndi Howerton will fill Kansas House Seat 98, vacated by Ron Howard.

Former candidate for the Kansas House Cyndi Howerton will replace late Rep. Ron Howard in the Legislature.

The Sedgwick County Republican Party voted Thursday to appoint Howerton to the seat in the 98th district that was vacated by Howard who died last month after an extended illness.

Last year, Howerton ran for the 89th district seat and lost to Rep. Stephanie Byers.

David Thorne, chair of the Sedgwick County Republican Party, said Howerton moved to the 98th district in South Wichita after her loss.

“I am honored to be elected in the special convention to serve as Representative for District 98 to finish Rep. Ron Howard’s term. I will do my very best to make Ron and Terri proud and to continue his hard working legacy. We’ve got a big work ahead of us,” Howerton said in a Facebook Post.

Howard, a Republican, died last month from an extended illness that kept him away from Topeka for much of the 2021 Legislative session.

He was first elected to the Legislature in 2018.

Howerton is one of several new representatives coming into the Legislature next year.

Last month Johnson County Democrats selected attorney Dan Osman to fill a seat vacated by former Rep. Jennifer Day. In June Sedgwick County Democrats selected Chuck Schmidt to replace former Rep. Elizabeth Bishop.

Overland Park Rep. Brett Parker, a Democrat, has also announced plans to resign before the 2022 session.

